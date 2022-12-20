ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin

Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family members of Tanner Hoang confirm body found and deceased

AUSTIN, Texas — Many were searching for a Texas A&M college student, Tanner Hoang, who was pronounced missing as of Friday, Dec. 16. Several agencies were out searching for him, such as College Station Police Department, Texas DPS, and Austin Police Department. The family of Hoang was concerned. A...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin

The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin

A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle

Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
AUSTIN, TX

