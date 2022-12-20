Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Body of missing person in Pennybacker Bridge pronounced dead, ID expected on Dec. 26
AUSTIN, Texas — Right now, APD still has not confirmed the identification of the missing person but they have confirmed finding a body of a missing person in Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. An autopsy is expected to happen on Monday, Dec. 26. On Saturday, Dec. 24, officials recovered...
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
CBS Austin
One person taken into custody after SWAT incident in south Austin
Austin — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a south Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department says police received a call around 1:16 a.m. from a complex on Little Texas Lane. APD says the woman who called was whispering over...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
CBS Austin
Family members of Tanner Hoang confirm body found and deceased
AUSTIN, Texas — Many were searching for a Texas A&M college student, Tanner Hoang, who was pronounced missing as of Friday, Dec. 16. Several agencies were out searching for him, such as College Station Police Department, Texas DPS, and Austin Police Department. The family of Hoang was concerned. A...
Austin police seek help looking for wanted fugitive with prior family violence arrests
Police said Simon Lopez, Jr., 28, is frequently in the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive in east Austin. It is believed a family member lives in this area, APD said.
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Police Arrest Alleged Child Molester Who Used Social Media to Lure Victim
New Braunfels police believe a Bell County man arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child may have assaulted others. Brandon Dmichael Lively, 31, of Harker Heights, was arrested at his residence by New Braunfels police and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Bell...
CBS Austin
Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
CBS Austin
One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin
The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin
A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
CBS Austin
One displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by candle
Austin — One person is displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD says the fire happened near the intersection of Manor Road and Stafford Street around 12 a.m. Firefighters say a candle caused a mattress to be set on...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
