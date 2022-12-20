Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Winter storm slams Portland overnight with snow, ice, sleet, rain: Delays, closures, more
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storm that has been forecast for days finally overtook the Willamette Valley last night, blanketing Portland and surrounding areas with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds howled and temperatures dropped overnight, reaching a below-freezing 19 degrees. Precipitation fell throughout the evening and night of...
Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 15,700 affected customers reported by around midnight.
Garbage, recycling delayed Friday by winter storm hitting Portland metro
Getting your garbage and recycling pickups might be delayed Friday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. The ice and snow in the forecast overnight Thursday prompted the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to issue the collection delay. Portlanders are still asked to leave out their garbage, recycling...
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
MAP: Track PBOT plows as winter storm hits Portland roads
Transportation crews are working to keep roadways clear of snow and ice as a winter storm moves into the region. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has already spread thousands of gallons of anti-icer on the main roads, and has crews in strategic positions ready to go when the weather sets in Thursday evening.
Temps drop, winds roar as Portland enters winter storm, snow and freezing rain to come
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winter storm conditions swept Western Oregon and Southwest Washington through Thursday, marked by severe drops in temperature and howling winter winds. Cold arctic air flowed into the Columbia basin and filtered into Multnomah County, creating these conditions,. Temperatures fell into the low teens overnight, and are...
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
Winter storm causes crashes, road closures ahead of holiday weekend
Icy winter weather and wind-toppled trees are prompting closures for roads, businesses, and agencies across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington ahead of the holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies warned people to delay travel until conditions improve unless absolutely necessary, and if they must drive, asked them to slow down and...
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
A winter storm is covering Western Oregon and Southwest Washington in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet, and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the region. Interstate 84 was closed...
How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
TriMet MAX, bus lines running again without major delays, disruptions due to icy roads
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet MAX lines are back open Saturday on slush-covered streets with no delays after Friday’s icy storm caused major disruptions. Transportation officials say MAX trains equipped with ice cutters ran overnight to keep wires clear. Light rail riders should still expect potential delays up to...
Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm
TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport
Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
TriMet MAX trains and buses face extensive delays, cancelations, streetcar out of service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet services were facing extensive cancelations and delays Friday due to the ongoing winter storm. A spokesperson for TriMet said that if temperatures rise as predicted, they hope to have all scheduled lines running at the start of service on Saturday. Transportation officials temporarily suspended all...
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
WATCH | Pilots handle strong gusts by ‘crabbing’ at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing strong wind on Thursday, airline pilots landing at the Portland International Airport had to approach the runway at an angle. The technique, which looks frightening, is called 'crabbing,' and is used fairly often. Pilots angle towards the wind with their wings level so that the...
