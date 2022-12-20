ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 15,700 affected customers reported by around midnight.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Garbage, recycling delayed Friday by winter storm hitting Portland metro

Getting your garbage and recycling pickups might be delayed Friday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. The ice and snow in the forecast overnight Thursday prompted the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to issue the collection delay. Portlanders are still asked to leave out their garbage, recycling...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

MAP: Track PBOT plows as winter storm hits Portland roads

Transportation crews are working to keep roadways clear of snow and ice as a winter storm moves into the region. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has already spread thousands of gallons of anti-icer on the main roads, and has crews in strategic positions ready to go when the weather sets in Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
TROUTDALE, OR
KATU.com

Winter storm causes crashes, road closures ahead of holiday weekend

Icy winter weather and wind-toppled trees are prompting closures for roads, businesses, and agencies across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington ahead of the holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies warned people to delay travel until conditions improve unless absolutely necessary, and if they must drive, asked them to slow down and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm

TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport

Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy