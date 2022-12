Roanoke ,Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs won for the ninth straight time on Friday night, holding off the Fayetteville Marksmen 2-1 at Berglund Center. Billy Vizzo scored twice and Brendan Pepe had two assists for the Dawgs, as the team broke its franchise record for longest winning streak (nine games, Feb. 3-23, 2018).

