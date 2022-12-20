ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Microwave beef turns deadly

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports a Golden Valley man made incriminating statements to detectives investigating the murder of his roommate. Authorities responded to a reported homicide at a home in the 3100 block of McConnico Road just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success

BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
KINGMAN, AZ
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide

BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Killer sentenced to natural life term

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
BHCPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safety Grant

BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) graciously awarded the Bullhead City Police Department grants in the amount of $40,000 for DUI enforcement and $22,000 for traffic enforcement. The grants will primarily fund overtime for officers to target DUI and traffic violators, but will...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Breaking News: Spring Valley, NV: Zachary Lopez from ZachNews in Needles, California hospitalized for head and lung blood clogs.

Hello everybody. For the last few weeks I’ve been dealing with a roller coaster ride of health problems from having Coronavirus in early November 2022 to having chest and breathing problems on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. But what occurred a few days ago is scary and shocked me, never had what a doctor discovered and make the right decision to get further help to help me get better. On Sunday, December 18th, 2022, after dealing with massive headaches all over my head that affected me from sleeping, cleaning around the house and even grocery shopping, I decided to go to the Emergency Room inside the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California. After tests were done by the doctors and the crew, I was told that I have blood clogs in my head, and that I would be transported to a to hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada for further help. I was transported by a healthy from the Fort Mohave, Arizona area to the Emergency Room inside Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Spring Valley, Nevada where further medical treatment began immediately. As of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, I am being treated for head and lung blood clogs, and will remind hospitalized until I am fully healed and treatment is completed. Everybody from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center have been wonderful and dedicated to help me to heal and recover from the blood clogs, and help to solve and treat what caused the blood clogs. Until I am better, ZachNews is temporary closed and will go back into operations when better and ready to continue to report on local news and events for the wonderful people of our growing community family. I thank very much the doctors, nurses, staff, crew, helicopter crew overall everybody for taking great care of me; dedicated to get me better. I also thank everybody for their love, caring and support as I continue to heal and recover. Many thanks, lots of love, take care and stay strong with me ZachNews Family.
NEEDLES, CA
Swanty's helping empty BHC animal shelter

BULLHEAD CITY — Each year, a Bullhead City automobile dealership partners with the Bullhead City Animal Care & Wellness facility to help find forever homes for pets just in time for the holidays. It's called the Empty the Shelter initiative and this year it is living up to its...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Winners named in boat parade

BULLHEAD CITY — Winners from Saturday's Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade have been announced. “For the first year bringing this event back, we could not be prouder of the participants and their efforts they put into decorating their vessels,” Bo Hellams, president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “This event would not have been an event without them.”
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
KINGMAN, AZ
Four students selected for MEC's Washington Youth Tour

BULLHEAD CITY – The evening of December 13, 2022 was an exciting night for four local eleventh grade students. The students, whose parents, or guardians are MEC members, were selected to represent Mohave Electric Cooperative in the annual Washington Youth Tour. The week-long excursion allows the students to interact with others from all over the country, visit our Capitol’s landmarks, and learn about our country’s extensive history. The annual Youth Tour takes place June 2023 in Washington, D.C. and is funded by assigned capital credits, at no cost to members.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

