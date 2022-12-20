Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼
KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Evidentiary election hearing set
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen is allowing a general election challenge in the race for Arizona Attorney General (AG) to advance for what could be an all-day evidentiary hearing two days before Christmas, and 10 days before a new AG is seated. Mohave County...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHCPD receives Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) graciously awarded the Bullhead City Police Department grants in the amount of $40,000 for DUI enforcement and $22,000 for traffic enforcement. The grants will primarily fund overtime for officers to target DUI and traffic violators, but will...
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman nurses pinned￼
Mohave Community College’s Registered Nursing Class of 2022 from the Kingman campus was celebrated during a pinning ceremony at the London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Students were accompanied by MCC faculty, staff, administration, family and friends. A pinning ceremony is a way to welcome students into the profession. From left to right: Back Row: Kirsten Duton, Jennifer Byrnes, Jillian Collins Wurm, Amber Richhart, Trina Thompson, Brandi May, Desiree Lemaster and Megan Romanowsky. Front Row: Samantha Masten, Alecia Wertz, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Ashley Handy, Melissa Wardell-Thornton and Madison Arave.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Oxford House works to end chemical dependency￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – This drug, alcohol and co-occurring dependencies rehabilitation program actually works. It has worked at the national level since 1988; that’s more than three decades. In Lake Havasu City, Oxford House has an average abstinence rate of almost 93%, an average length of sobriety of 449 days, and an average stay of less than six (self-supporting) months. They must be doing something right.
Fox5 KVVU
Mohave County Sheriff looking for missing 21-year-old man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning. MCSO said Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four students selected for MEC’s Washington Youth Tour￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The evening of December 13, 2022 was an exciting night for four local eleventh grade students. The students, whose parents, or guardians are MEC members, were selected to represent Mohave Electric Cooperative in the annual Washington Youth Tour. The week-long excursion allows the students to interact with others from all over the country, visit our Capitol’s landmarks, and learn about our country’s extensive history. The annual Youth Tour takes place June 2023 in Washington, D.C. and is funded by assigned capital credits, at no cost to members.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
Mohave Daily News
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
Smaller cities like Kingman, St. George attracting retirees, survey shows
When it's time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
knau.org
Water managers declare Hualapai Valley off limits to new irrigation
The director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has designated parts of Mohave County off limits to new irrigation amid dwindling groundwater levels. It’s the first time the department has granted the status known as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area in 40 years and applies to the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin east of Kingman.
