Best EPs of 2022 complete deliver folk, rock and gospel statements in short time

You only need a moment or two to make a lasting impression, especially if you seize a microphone, guitar, choir or propulsive beat in those moments.

While we often divide year-end music lists between individual songs and full-length records, it's worth taking time to examine the best EPs of the year. These small musical packages from 2022 offer anything but simple gifts.

More: Columbia artists lead a list of Missouri's best music in 2022

1. Josh Ritter, "Truth Is a Dimension (Both Invisible and Blinding)"

One of our great seers as songwriters, Ritter only needs his guitar and a few hard-won insights on this four-song set. The wars of our fathers and of our own age ("Remember even Jesus had to fight his father's war," Ritter sings); the sacred act of recording history; unfolding small-town trauma; and the journeys we take — all are subject to Ritter's beautiful, heartbreaking touch, as he connects physical artifacts and metaphysical questions.

2. The Juliana Theory, "Still the Same Kids Pt. 1"

Statesmen of the emo movement in the late 1990s and early aughts, this Pennsylvania band whirred back to life with a full-length record last year and, now, these five vibrant tracks. These songs burst through the sonic gates with anthemic power yet know and achieve a cool, electronic glide.

3. Jimetta Rose and the Voices of Creation, "How Good It Is"

Los Angeles artist Rose and her community choir deliver gospel music perfect for the other six days of the week. These songs ask soul-level questions, affirm movement toward caring for yourselves and others and arrive with a truly lived-in, enveloping sound, the spark of creation evident in each measure.

More: There's no such thing as just 'Another' John Galbraith Trio record

4. Julien Baker, "B-Sides"

Culled from the sessions for last year's excellent "Little Oblivions," the three songs here convey Baker's remarkable presence, fully inhabiting her songs at the microphone, delivering every degree of emotion right up the surface. Of special resonance, the way Baker's voice grows through these lines on opener "Guthrie":

"Oh, I miss when I was certain / About every little thing / So scared of forgetting / That I put it down in ink."

5. Kweku Collins, "Then Spring (Side A)"

The young Chicago-area artist achieves a praiseworthy unity on these six songs — between acoustic guitars and Auto-tune, cinematic pop and persistent hip-hop, and the various delivery styles he takes at the microphone. A dynamic, almost vibrating energy transmits from Collins to the listener throughout.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Best EPs of 2022 complete deliver folk, rock and gospel statements in short time