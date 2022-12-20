Read full article on original website
State parks offer last-minute gift ideas
Gift shopping doesn’t have to be difficult…Outdoor lovers are easy to please, and you can be the hero of the holidays this year! Give the gift of adventure this holiday season with an Arizona State Parks and Trails Annual Pass or Gift Card for those hard to shop for outdoorsy friends and family members who love spending time in nature.
Sustainable Low Water Access Plan public comment period extended ￼
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NRA) is extending the public comment period for the park’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan/Environmental Assessment (EA) through Jan. 22, 2023. The comment period, which began Nov. 14, was initially scheduled to end on Dec. 23. The extension brings the total public comment period to 70 days.
