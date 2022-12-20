Read full article on original website
Mohave County Sheriff looking for missing 21-year-old man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning. MCSO said Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼
KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
Garage consumed by fire￼
KINGMAN – Fire consumed a vehicle and destroyed the garage where it was parked in north Kingman early Thursday, December 15. No one was injured in the incident on Scotty Drive. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District firefighters responded at 7:32 a.m., along with personnel from the...
Minnesota Man Involved in Double Murder-Suicide in Arizona
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BHCPD receives Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) graciously awarded the Bullhead City Police Department grants in the amount of $40,000 for DUI enforcement and $22,000 for traffic enforcement. The grants will primarily fund overtime for officers to target DUI and traffic violators, but will...
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Smaller cities like Kingman, St. George attracting retirees, survey shows
When it's time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
Swanty's helping empty BHC animal shelter
BULLHEAD CITY — Each year, a Bullhead City automobile dealership partners with the Bullhead City Animal Care & Wellness facility to help find forever homes for pets just in time for the holidays. It's called the Empty the Shelter initiative and this year it is living up to its...
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
Here's how an Arizona town went from Christmas Wonderland to holiday horror
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Deep in Mohave County sits the ghosts of Christmases past: An abandoned cluster of holiday-themed ruins derelict against the background of the desert for almost a century. This is Santa Claus, Arizona. It was a town that erupted from the mind of real estate agent Nina...
