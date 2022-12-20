ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼

KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼

BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders￼

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Garage consumed by fire￼

KINGMAN – Fire consumed a vehicle and destroyed the garage where it was parked in north Kingman early Thursday, December 15. No one was injured in the incident on Scotty Drive. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District firefighters responded at 7:32 a.m., along with personnel from the...
KINGMAN, AZ
KROC News

Minnesota Man Involved in Double Murder-Suicide in Arizona

CBS Minnesota

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

thestandardnewspaper.online

BHCPD receives Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) graciously awarded the Bullhead City Police Department grants in the amount of $40,000 for DUI enforcement and $22,000 for traffic enforcement. The grants will primarily fund overtime for officers to target DUI and traffic violators, but will...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
8 News Now

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
kjzz.org

Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman

SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Swanty's helping empty BHC animal shelter

BULLHEAD CITY — Each year, a Bullhead City automobile dealership partners with the Bullhead City Animal Care & Wellness facility to help find forever homes for pets just in time for the holidays. It's called the Empty the Shelter initiative and this year it is living up to its...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

