gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
CAR AND DRIVER

Lexus Built an EV with a Fake Manual Transmission

The manual transmission is almost gone. Even if you ignore that manual-transmission cars account for less than 2 percent of the auto market today, you have to accept that the transition to EVs will likely spell the end of shifting yourself. Toyota wants to change that, which is why the company is showing off a prototype EV with a faux manual shifter.
hypebeast.com

Supersonic Jet Company Boom Unveils Its Next-Generation Symphony Jet Engine

The Denver-based supersonic jet startup Boom has revealed its new engine design, Symphony. Designed for its Overture supersonic aircraft, the new engine is set to be developed by Boom, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), General Electric (GE) and StandardAero. Specifically, Boom has enlisted the two entities to aid in design, addictive technology design consulting and engine maintenance.
electrek.co

Mercedes-Benz to double EV motor output at German plant to 1M units

German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced another big step in becoming an all-electric luxury brand by the end of the decade. The company recently shared that its Untertürkheim plant, where combustion engines have primarily been assembled, will be scaled up to deliver more EV motors for future Mercedes EQ vehicles. It is now targeting 1 million a year beginning in 2024.
torquenews.com

New Study Highlights the Internet’s Second Favorite EVs After Tesla

We all know Tesla is the hottest EV brand in America. But which models from which brands are being searched for and discussed the most if we look past the top brand? One new study helps illustrate other EVs on consumers’ minds today. One of our peer publications in...
Gizmodo

Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger

Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
ValueWalk

The Fed Has Pricked The Housing Bubble

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is no liquidity in the market today. A lot of traders have fled because the winter storm is messing up their holiday and travel plans. So don’t let the daily gyrations bother you. The Labor...
CarBuzz.com

Scottish-Built Munro MK_1 EV Will Be More Capable Than Hummer, Rivian, And Bronco

Munro Vehicles, the first volume producer in Scotland in over four decades, shared more details and a new sketch of its all-new, no-nonsense EV off-roader. The Scottish may do many things differently than the rest of the world (and we mean that as a compliment), but Munro is following the usual launch reveal tactic of drip-feeding details until the official unveiling on 5 December.
CarBuzz.com

Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Batteries Could Overheat And Catch Fire

Polestar, in coordination with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced a recall of its first-ever model, the Polestar 1 grand touring luxury coupe. According to the government agency's documents, 66 model years 2020 and 2021 examples are affected by an issue involving the high-voltage battery system. Polestar...
torquenews.com

Tesla Energy Is About to Surge

Tesla energy, the division of Tesla that hasn't been profitable yet, is about to surge and awaken, generating a large amount of revenue and profit for Tesla. When you look at Tesla Energy where it is today, it's about 5% of Tesla's total revenue and hasn't generated much of a profit at all - in fact, it has been no profit. This is underwhelming so far. Many people are overlooking Tesla Energy and the surge that is about to take place.
torquenews.com

Tesla Explodes In The Stationary Battery Market: Megapack

Although Tesla grabs headlines for its amazing electric cars - and for the adventures of Elon Musk -, the company also offers a wide variety of products that are increasingly successful, such as its Megapack stationary batteries. Tesla is mainly known for its high-quality electric cars, which have become the...
nextbigfuture.com

Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi

Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
