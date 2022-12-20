Tesla energy, the division of Tesla that hasn't been profitable yet, is about to surge and awaken, generating a large amount of revenue and profit for Tesla. When you look at Tesla Energy where it is today, it's about 5% of Tesla's total revenue and hasn't generated much of a profit at all - in fact, it has been no profit. This is underwhelming so far. Many people are overlooking Tesla Energy and the surge that is about to take place.

NEVADA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO