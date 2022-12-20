2022 was a huge year for video games, but which were our favorites? Here are the best games of 2022, as picked by the Dexerto staff. 2022 is almost over, and while 2023 offers a variety of exciting games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Dead Island 2, but the holiday period is a great game to catch up on the best games of 2022 that you may have missed.

1 DAY AGO