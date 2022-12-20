Read full article on original website
Pokemon card fans are losing it over the Crown Zenith VSTAR & Radiant reveals
Many of the Crown Zenith characters have been officially revealed, debuting brand new Pokemon TCG cards, and fans are loving the reveals thus far. The Pokemon Company officially revealed the cards included in the upcoming Crown Zenith release. This is an expansion of the Sword and Shield series and is a booster box set to release on January 20, 2023.
How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge
The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards you’ll get for completing it. Pokemon Go is currently celebrating the festive season with a two-part Winter Holidays event. There’s also a special mini-event taking place from December 25 to December 26 called Winter Wonderland.
Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream
Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast. During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.
How to get The Gooch mask in GTA Online’s secret Christmas event: $25k bonus
GTA Online has a new secret and random event for ‘The Gooch’ which lets players get themselves a brand-new mask. Here’s what you need to know. When Rockstar Games dropped the Los Santos Drug Wars update back on December 13, many players were hoping that it would also bring the holiday spirit to Los Santos as well.
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
Pokemon Go New Years 2023 event: Date & time, new costumes, more
Pokemon Go has just revealed the New Year’s 2023 event, which brings new costumed Pokemon into the game. Here’s everything we know about it. Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday part 2 event is currently rolling out to trainers, which goes on until December 31 at 8 pm local time.
Asmongold explains how WoW Dragonflight can stay relevant beyond launch
Twitch star Asmongold explained how WoW’s newest expansion Dragonflight can recapture the glory of past expansions like Legion, post-launch. Dragonflight has delivered some new key features, like Dragonriding, but the mark of any great WoW expansion is how it plays out in the long run beyond just the first few weeks after initially launching.
When is Apex Legends Season 16? Start date, Season 15 end date, more
Apex Legends Season 15 is well underway and players are already wondering when Eclipse will wrap up and when Season 16 will begin. Here’s what we know, and what to expect when the new season kicks off. Apex Legends Season 15 has long since kicked off and the community...
Warzone 2 expert reveals “unmatched” long-range LMG loadout
It’s easy to get dragged into a long-range fight in Warzone 2, and CoD expert WhosImmortal has shown off a loadout with “unmatched power” that’s perfect for picking off foes at a distance. Every Warzone 2 match is completely different from the last, with the new...
Lost Ark 2023 content roadmap revealed: Anniversary, events & updates
Lost Ark’s first anniversary is almost upon us and the popular RPG is gearing up for its second year. Here’s everything that’s been announced for Lost Ark in 2023 so far. Lost Ark is set to end 2022 with a bang with its festive Wreck the Halls...
Wild Rift patch 4.0 preview: Zeri and Zoe release, inhibitor respawns, more
Though not officially out yet, Wild Rift patch 4.0 is locked in for early 2023. Included in this massive patch are Zeri and Zoe’s release, two brand new Wild Rift champions, alongside many other gameplay changes, including inhibitor respawns. Here is the full preview. Wild Rift patch 4.0 has...
Overwatch 2 player shows off “big brain” Orisa 1v5 strategy
Orisa’s ultimate isn’t the strongest ultimate in Overwatch 2, but one player’s “big brain” strategy discards her need to charge the ability and gives her instant 1v5 potential. Coming into Overwatch 2, Orisa’s rework took her from one of the most passive heroes on the...
Twitch streamer beats Super Mario 64 in record time with drum set controller
Speedrunner ‘CZR’ set a new Super Mario 64 record, completing the classic title in under 20 minutes using only a drum kit. Super Mario 64 has long played a pivotal role in the speedrunning community. But with nearly every record broken, set, and broken again, players have had to come up with new ways to engage with certain games.
Mario Kart Tour players mock “awfully designed” new tracks
Mario Kart Tour has some new maps coming in its next Tour, and fans of the kart racer are already mocking them, saying that they’re “awfully designed”. Mario Kart Tour has had consistent content drops since its arrival on mobile, along with a dedicated fanbase that has been sticking with the game since launch.
G2 pulls out of competitive Apex Legends after failed ALGS qualification
Apex Legends has seen a mass exodus of esports organizations as of late, with some of the biggest orgs pulling out of the ALGS and now G2 has joined that group. In a trend that’s worrying fans of competitive Apex Legends, some of the biggest names in esports have been letting go of their rosters and making their exit from the ALGS.
Dexerto’s Best Games of 2022: Elden Ring, God of War & more
2022 was a huge year for video games, but which were our favorites? Here are the best games of 2022, as picked by the Dexerto staff. 2022 is almost over, and while 2023 offers a variety of exciting games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Dead Island 2, but the holiday period is a great game to catch up on the best games of 2022 that you may have missed.
Warzone 2 expert shares EBR-14 loadout so strong it’s the “DMR 2.0”
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled his updated EBR-14 loadout, which has “insane damage output” and is so strong it brings back the first BR’s DMR meta. The Warzone 2.0 community truly is one of the most vibrant and active that the Call of Duty franchise has had in a while.
How to get your 2022 Valorant recap VALFlashback
Want to find out who was your most played agent in VALORANT last year, or what was your go-to map? Well, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got things in order for the VALFlashback recap. 2022 has been a pretty big year for Valorant as Riot Games’ 5v5...
Hearthstone players want Monk and Evoker classes added after success of Death Knight
Hearthstone players are hoping developer Blizzard Entertainment adds the two remaining WoW classes that aren’t in the card game, Evoker, and Monk, after the success of the Death Knight hero class. Hearthstone launched back in 2014 with just nine classes adapted from World of Warcraft including Hunter, Priest, Paladin,...
NICKMERCS hits back at ImperialHal’s “weak link” Apex Legends criticism
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded after Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen suggested he is the “weak link” on his team. NICKMERCS’ transition from full-time Twitch streamer to Apex Legends Global Series competitor has been undeniably impressive. He is...
