Weber County looking to crack down on short-term rentals
Weber County officials are looking to adopt a new ordinance to enforce restrictions and rules regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the area. It’s a subject that is a hot issue for residents in Ogden Valley.
utahstories.com
$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House
When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
ksl.com
Under this type of contract, people with disabilities are paid below minimum wage
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City resident Deborah Bowman says her daughter Heather is "a little fighter." Heather nearly drowned when she was just under 2 years old, Bowman said, and doctors initially thought she wouldn't make it through the night. The accident left her cortically blind and with no reflexes.
kjzz.com
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
Homeless resource centers bring early Christmas to Salt Lake’s unsheltered
Resource centers for the unsheltered brought Christmas early this year, serving meals, warm clothing, free haircuts, and more.
Audit into SLC School District cites FOX 13 investigation
The Utah Office of the Legislative Auditor General has released a 78-page audit into the Salt Lake City School District.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
KSLTV
Much needed home for seriously mentally ill men to re-open in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah — A mental health facility for Salt Lake County’s most needy and vulnerable men is getting ready to re-open after it was shut down a year ago due to deplorable living conditions. Odyssey House and Salt Lake County partnered to take over the facility in Midvale...
Man allegedly claimed to have vials of viruses in his pockets as he robbed Salt Lake County banks
A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have "viral viruses" in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
kjzz.com
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
KSLTV
Utah fire department reminds people to close doors for safe
TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday and used photos from the scene to offer an important but simple safety tip for the public: close your doors. “Luckily the fire was contained quickly. In these pictures you can see the difference a closed door...
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Utah mom given $500, pays it forward to local homeless shelter
Sierra Sandoval was at the Layton Walmart on Monday with her four-year-old son and her six-month-old baby daughter.
kslnewsradio.com
TikTok likely to stay in Utah’s Higher Education system
SALT LAKE CITY — Some Universities across the country have banned TikTok on campus following executive orders banning the app on all government devices. Despite this, TikTok likely won’t be going anywhere in Utah’s higher education system. Gov. Cox exempted universities from his executive order. Associate Director...
