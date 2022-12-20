ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstories.com

$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House

When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah fire department reminds people to close doors for safe

TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday and used photos from the scene to offer an important but simple safety tip for the public: close your doors. “Luckily the fire was contained quickly. In these pictures you can see the difference a closed door...
TREMONTON, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

TikTok likely to stay in Utah’s Higher Education system

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Universities across the country have banned TikTok on campus following executive orders banning the app on all government devices. Despite this, TikTok likely won’t be going anywhere in Utah’s higher education system. Gov. Cox exempted universities from his executive order. Associate Director...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy