Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Medical experts offer warnings, advice to deal with bitter temperatures
ST. LOUIS — This week's freezing temperatures have made spending time outdoors dangerous. Medical experts are seeing these impacts and offering both warnings and advice. “This weather really makes things a lot busier.” said Dr. David K. Tan, the EMS chief at Washington University and emergency medicine physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.
'It's blinking cold out there!' Severe weather affects St. Louis holiday road travel
FENTON, Mo. — Thursday's below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions are changed people’s holiday travel plans. Drivers were eager to hit the road Friday. Many are wanting to make up lost time after Thursday. “It’s what they made Netflix for, right?" traveler Luke Dierker said. His perspective was...
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?
ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
How to stay safe while driving in snow, ice
ST. LOUIS — As bitter cold temperatures and snow head for the St. Louis region, AAA Missouri is reminding drivers to stay safe while traveling in those conditions. AAA says drivers should stay off the roads unless traveling is necessary. Drivers should check the weather forecast prior to long trips and before driving in rural areas. Drivers should also let others know where they are going and what route they are taking before they leave.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
How to prepare your home for this week's bitter cold
ST. LOUIS — An arctic blast is headed for St. Louis, bringing the coldest temperatures of the year. St. Louis hasn't seen temperatures like this in years, so there may be some steps to take that you are not used to. With the possibility of a flash freeze, Christie...
KMOV
Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Today’s Storm
(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
Winter storm warning: Extreme cold in the St. Louis area
A wind chill warning will be in effect Thursday night into Friday.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
St. Louis Lambert airport passengers deal with travel troubles, winter weather
ST. LOUIS — The arctic blast is disrupting air travel across the country. More than 2,000 flights were canceled Thursday afternoon, adding to another 1,000 flights on Friday that were canceled proactively. The impact is being felt hardest in the Midwest. Many passengers at St. Louis Lambert International said...
When will dangerous winter storm move into St. Louis region?
ST. LOUIS – We’ve been warning about the likelihood of extreme winter weather in late December for a couple of weeks now. The next several days will finally see those prognostications come to fruition. We know it’s coming; but when, exactly?. The day to focus on is...
Flight canceled due to severe winter weather? Here are your options
ST. LOUIS — If you're planning to fly into or out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport the week of Christmas, you might encounter a flight delay or cancelation due to severe winter weather. An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s...
Last minute holiday shoppers stock up on goods at Brentwood store before winter storm hits
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Thursday's winter weather definitely didn't stop people from flocking to the Westlake Ace Hardware store in Brentwood. "We opened at 7:30 morning and at that time we had a line in front of the store," General Manager Shelby Spear said. Spear said once those cold-weary customers...
Cancer patient on way to recovery thanks to St. Louis surgeon
ST. LOUIS — Michael and Teri McDermott are finally taking steps in a new direction. "It has been crazy and a whirlwind,” said Teri McDermott. A long and frightening journey brought them to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. The McDermotts are from Seattle, but their active lifestyle...
No Place to Raise Children
Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school, we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0