Olive Branch sets $18.8 for newly annexed areas, but there's a lot of more to do

Olive Branch city officials expect to spend a lot next year in newly annexed areas to provide promised city amenities, including a new $1 million park.

The mayor and aldermen have set aside $18.8 million for fiscal year 2022-2023, with the coming calendar year setting off a two-year span of feverish work.

“The city has made substantial progress in fulfilling its commitment to date, and going forward, 2023 and 2024 will be years in which the city makes significant investments,” Mayor Ken Adams said. “Those investments will continue through 2026.”

The annexation was finalized in the summer of 2021 and included acreage to the east and south of the then-existing city limits. In all, the city took in almost 19 square miles.

The annexation made Olive Branch the second largest city in Mississippi in terms of land mass, with Jackson being first.

The city was given five years to complete extending services to the areas. The five-year span ends in 2026. Officials got to work immediately but expect the next two years to be very busy.

A new fire station will be built to the tune of about $7 million, but first, an ideal location must be determined and the property purchased. Same goes for a park site.

“The city has budgeted this amount,” the mayor said of the $18.8 million, “but the likelihood of completing the planned water and sewer infrastructure, park and fire station in this budget year is remote.

Workers drive heavy equipment this week to construct Building 9 of Legacy Park, an industrial center in Olive Branch. Olive Branch's eastward city limits ended in the Polk Lane area prior to the 2021 annexation. (Toni Lepeska/The Daily Memphian)

“Land acquisition, design and construction must take place. The budget is the city’s way of earmarking funds for projects. Many times, large-scale projects overlap fiscal years and those earmarked funds will be budgeted again.”

All the little details must be attended to sometimes before residents see hard-core evidence of city services.

Early on, the city hired 19 public safety personnel and purchased equipment for them. Eight new public works people came on board and took on 63.36 more miles of right-of-way mowing.

The city bought garbage carts for the annexed residents and began implementing a street light installation plan. Three new traffic signals were installed in the annexation areas.

And then there are generic calls from new residents to attend to, such as one Ward 4 Alderman David Wallace attended to as a representative of part of a newly annexed area. A caller reported graffiti on concrete walls not far from Cherokee Valley Golf Course.

“We got that taken care of within 24 hours,” Wallace said.

A huge expense next calendar year will be continuation of water and sewer infrastructure, with $9.57 million set aside for the work. The city acquired funds for the work through American Rescue Plan Act. As for funding the fire station and park, the Board of Aldermen recently approved the sale of $8 million in general obligation bonds to cover the cost.

“We’ve done our best to give services as quick as we can,” Alderman Wallace said. “Our goal is to try to stay on schedule or ahead of schedule. I look forward to doing as much as I can for everyone.”