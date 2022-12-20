ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community

BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless

BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston

Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston

Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
BOSTON, MA

