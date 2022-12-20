Read full article on original website
MetroWest Medical Center “Diverting” Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
36-year-old Wellesley mother of 2 dies from flu complications
A 36-year-old mother of two died Tuesday after complications from the flu, according to her obituary. Price Meropol McMahon of Wellesley was an active person, who played tennis, skied and ran marathons, the Boston Globe reported, but her health declined earlier this week and then she died Tuesday afternoon. While...
WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
WCVB
Forecasting our Future: Warming waters depleting Massachusetts' cod population
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Feasting on fresh seafood is something many enjoy year round, but warming waters in Massachusetts could start limiting one favorite fish. The cod population has crashed over the years, and no one is feeling that more than the fishermen going after that daily catch. “Everything was...
WCVB
Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community
BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless
BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
Christmas Eve Fire Sends Half Dozen Boston Residents To Hospital: Officials
At least half a dozen people were injured following a two-alarm fire that occurred at a Boston home on Christmas Eve, officials said.The fire broke out at 314 Warren Street in Roxbury in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 24, according to Boston Fire on Twitter. Upon arrival, crews saw …
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston
Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
WCVB
Forecasting our Future: Hurricane Ian teaching valuable flood insurance lessons to New England residents
SCITUATE, Mass. — Economic lessons learned from the damage Hurricane Ian caused in Florida may have major consequences in New England — especially for homeowners with flood insurance. Hurricane Ian took two days to explode from a Category 2 hurricane to a monstrous Category 4 storm. Powered by...
Police: Leominster Hospital locked down due to threats, officials investigating
LEOMINSTER, Ma — 3:54 P.M. UPDATE. Leominster Hospital has resumed normal operating procedures after it was determined the threat was made from out of state. The investigation remains ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY. Leominster Hospital entered a lockdown Thursday afternoon after an individual made threats against the building or someone inside.
WCVB
Utility crews rushing to restore power, but repairs could linger into Christmas
ANDOVER, Mass. — Thousands of utility customers across Massachusetts lost power on Friday as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada ahead of the holidays. As of Saturday evening, fewer than 3,700 customers were without power, down from around 70,000 customers during the height of the storm Friday morning.
