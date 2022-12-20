Read full article on original website
MRH Certified Pharmacy Technician Mandy Seawell named FirstHealth BEE Award winner
PINEHURST — Mandy Seawell, certified pharmacy technician at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, is the most recent winner of the BEE award, which recognizes employees who go above and beyond to fulfill FirstHealth’s core purpose — To Care for People. Seawell was nominated by staff in the emergency...
Career goals achieved with quick training, financial assistance program
With a full-time job and two children at home, Katie Jernigan understood she needed additional education to secure a well-paying job. Knowing she wanted to enter the healthcare field, Jernigan’s first step was to peruse the Sandhills Community College website to view her options. She desired to begin work as soon as possible and discovered that the Workforce Continuing Education (WCE) division has a dozen short-term training options in healthcare.
Moore County assistance recipients who lost food due to power outage can receive replacement benefits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) and lost food due to the attack on an electrical substation will receive replacement benefits, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. The replacement benefits are made possible by two waivers approved...
Chatham County to get tiny home community
CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.
Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area
For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
County Wants Results For The $10 Million Each Year it Sends To West End
A decade ago, Guilford County government reluctantly gave up a great deal of control regarding the way mental health and substance abuse services were being administered in the county. The county turned most of those duties over to Sandhills Center – a multi-county behavioral health care administrative entity run out...
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
Obituary for William Hall Wetmore
William Hall Wetmore, 101, passed peacefully Dec. 21, 2022 at Hospice House. Born January 23, 1921, in Richmond, VA, Bill attended school in Pittsburgh, PA. At Dormont High School, he was President of his senior class and Captain of the basketball team. At Duke University, Bill played basketball under Coach...
Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
Obituary for William Snyder Saulsbury of Pinehurst
William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19th. Born in State College, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually teaching English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia – Ontiveros. They married on Dec. 29, 1971 and soon started a family after returning to America he and his wife worked at Governor Bacon while also earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as Director of Technical Services.
New County 911 Call Center goes live
Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
Hudson surveys Moore County power station
U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Town seeks input on development project in West S.P.
The Town of Southern Pines requests public feedback on a proposed conceptual development plan (CDP) for property owned by the town on W. Morganton Rd. at the entry to the West Southern Pines neighborhood. This is the next step in the project Southern Pines has been working on since March...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Historic E.E. Smith House to open for first Christmas tours
The historic Dr. E.E. Smith House will be open for Christmas tours this week in what organizers hope will become an annual celebration, according to a city news release. The home of Ezekiel Ezra Smith, located at 135 Blount St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, according to the release.
Animals at Cumberland County shelter get a Christmas feast
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services hosted a pet-friendly Christmas feast Wednesday morning for animals at the shelter in Fayetteville. The Friends of Cumberland County Animals organized the meal for approximately 100 dogs and 50 cats housed at the shelter, according to Animal Services. “It’s great to...
Obituary for Lucille Gilchrist McLaughlin of Southern Pines
Mrs. Lucille Gilchrist McLaughlin, 94, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Funeral Service: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 1:00 P.M., Harrington Chapel FWB Church, 158 South Carlisle Street, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 12 noon — 1 p.m.,...
Pinehurst Church Preparing for Chocolate Festival
If you love chocolate and giving back to local charities, head to the sixth biennial Pinehurst Chocolate Festival on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinehurst United Methodist Church. Admission is free and open to the public. Savor chocolate treats of all kinds, including the PUMC...
Obituary Cassandra Cunningham Vamper of Southern Pines
Mrs. Cassandra Cunningham Vamper, 72, of Southern Pines, NC, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. No Public Viewing will be held. Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon. Survivors: Husband, Lorenzo Vamper; sons, Alexander Carlos, Eric Carlos, and Edward Wallace; siblings, Cynthia...
