Pinehurst, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Career goals achieved with quick training, financial assistance program

With a full-time job and two children at home, Katie Jernigan understood she needed additional education to secure a well-paying job. Knowing she wanted to enter the healthcare field, Jernigan’s first step was to peruse the Sandhills Community College website to view her options. She desired to begin work as soon as possible and discovered that the Workforce Continuing Education (WCE) division has a dozen short-term training options in healthcare.
Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area

For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
Obituary for William Hall Wetmore

William Hall Wetmore, 101, passed peacefully Dec. 21, 2022 at Hospice House. Born January 23, 1921, in Richmond, VA, Bill attended school in Pittsburgh, PA. At Dormont High School, he was President of his senior class and Captain of the basketball team. At Duke University, Bill played basketball under Coach...
Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
Obituary for William Snyder Saulsbury of Pinehurst

William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19th. Born in State College, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually teaching English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia – Ontiveros. They married on Dec. 29, 1971 and soon started a family after returning to America he and his wife worked at Governor Bacon while also earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as Director of Technical Services.
New County 911 Call Center goes live

Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
Hudson surveys Moore County power station

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Town seeks input on development project in West S.P.

The Town of Southern Pines requests public feedback on a proposed conceptual development plan (CDP) for property owned by the town on W. Morganton Rd. at the entry to the West Southern Pines neighborhood. This is the next step in the project Southern Pines has been working on since March...
Historic E.E. Smith House to open for first Christmas tours

The historic Dr. E.E. Smith House will be open for Christmas tours this week in what organizers hope will become an annual celebration, according to a city news release. The home of Ezekiel Ezra Smith, located at 135 Blount St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, according to the release.
Animals at Cumberland County shelter get a Christmas feast

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services hosted a pet-friendly Christmas feast Wednesday morning for animals at the shelter in Fayetteville. The Friends of Cumberland County Animals organized the meal for approximately 100 dogs and 50 cats housed at the shelter, according to Animal Services. “It’s great to...
Obituary for Lucille Gilchrist McLaughlin of Southern Pines

Mrs. Lucille Gilchrist McLaughlin, 94, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Funeral Service: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 1:00 P.M., Harrington Chapel FWB Church, 158 South Carlisle Street, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 12 noon — 1 p.m.,...
Pinehurst Church Preparing for Chocolate Festival

If you love chocolate and giving back to local charities, head to the sixth biennial Pinehurst Chocolate Festival on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinehurst United Methodist Church. Admission is free and open to the public. Savor chocolate treats of all kinds, including the PUMC...
Obituary Cassandra Cunningham Vamper of Southern Pines

Mrs. Cassandra Cunningham Vamper, 72, of Southern Pines, NC, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. No Public Viewing will be held. Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon. Survivors: Husband, Lorenzo Vamper; sons, Alexander Carlos, Eric Carlos, and Edward Wallace; siblings, Cynthia...
