William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19th. Born in State College, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually teaching English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia – Ontiveros. They married on Dec. 29, 1971 and soon started a family after returning to America he and his wife worked at Governor Bacon while also earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as Director of Technical Services.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO