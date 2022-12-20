ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Weber Fire personnel save home from nearby vehicle fire

EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews successfully extinguished a vehicle fire that was threatening a home in Weber County Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that crews were dispatched to Eden on reports of a Chevy pickup that had caught fire and was threatening a nearby structure.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Collision in Roy delays morning traffic

ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested

LEHI, Utah — The driver of a cement truck involved in a November crash in Lehi that took the life of a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday. Police say Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was driving an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck southbound...
LEHI, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy