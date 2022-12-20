Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
Helmet saves 19-year-old skier's life after smashing into tree, family says
Mickey McPartland was skiing down an intermediate trail with his son Dax on Wednesday at Park City Mountain when Dax crashed into a tree, knocking him unconscious.
KUTV
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
kjzz.com
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
75-year-old male dies at Deer Valley Resort after collapsing on ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Resort ski patrol was notified of an emergency in which a man collapsed on a Homeward Bound ski run […]
Missing South Salt Lake teen located
South Salt Lake police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who is considered to be endangered.
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
KSLTV
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
kjzz.com
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
kjzz.com
Weber Fire personnel save home from nearby vehicle fire
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews successfully extinguished a vehicle fire that was threatening a home in Weber County Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that crews were dispatched to Eden on reports of a Chevy pickup that had caught fire and was threatening a nearby structure.
Gephardt Daily
Collision in Roy delays morning traffic
ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane. “An eastbound vehicle was...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans
Neighbors who formed the “Protect The Loop” citizen group have released results of their resident survey. The group questioned over 1,000 people, over 90% of whom pay taxes in Park City limits, according to survey organizers. More than half of respondents live in Lower Deer Valley, and almost...
ABC 4
Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
ABC 4
Man arrested in connection to Lehi cement truck crash killing deputy
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November. Jonahs Hyrum T Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was arrested and booked into...
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
kslnewsradio.com
Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested
LEHI, Utah — The driver of a cement truck involved in a November crash in Lehi that took the life of a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday. Police say Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was driving an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck southbound...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0