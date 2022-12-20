ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog was killed in a fire Thursday morning near Halls, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Rural Metro responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive around 9:50 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a modular home half engulfed by flames.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. trashing your tree. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

YWAC cold weather safety tips

Knox County Sheriff's Office holds press conference following Rural King shooting. Knox County Sheriff's Office holds press conference following Rural King shooting. An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded...
wvlt.tv

Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder weather continues as we head into your Christmas Day, but signs of change are on the way as we head into the New Year. We can expect plenty of sunshine ahead as we head to see friends and family, but as we get ready to ring in 2023 we may be dealing with our next chance of rain.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Trashing your Christmas tree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed. Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

