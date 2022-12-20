Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog was killed in a fire Thursday morning near Halls, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Rural Metro responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive around 9:50 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a modular home half engulfed by flames.
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
wvlt.tv
Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls. Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. trashing your tree. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
wvlt.tv
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home on Salem Road to a fire early Christmas Eve morning. The home belonged to Caleb and Kylie Shaw, a family with a 3-year-old and 18-month-old son and their two dogs. According to Kylie, they...
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
wvlt.tv
Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
wvlt.tv
YWAC cold weather safety tips
Knox County Sheriff's Office holds press conference following Rural King shooting. Knox County Sheriff's Office holds press conference following Rural King shooting. An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded...
wvlt.tv
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder weather continues as we head into your Christmas Day, but signs of change are on the way as we head into the New Year. We can expect plenty of sunshine ahead as we head to see friends and family, but as we get ready to ring in 2023 we may be dealing with our next chance of rain.
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
wvlt.tv
Trashing your Christmas tree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed. Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close...
How to stay warm when the power is out
With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
Comments / 0