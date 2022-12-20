ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Victim Of Minnesota Cold Case Murder Identified As Omaha Man

(Undated) -- The victim of a Minnesota cold case murder is identified as an Omaha man that's been missing for over 50 years.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the DNA of 25-year-old Louis Gattaino matches human remains that were found in western Minnesota back in the 1980's. Gattaino was last seen in Omaha back in 1971. Still no arrests have ever been made in the case.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: 30s-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges

LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
HICKMAN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
OMAHA, NE

