Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
US News and World Report
Brazilian Anti-Bomb Police Carry Out Operation Near Capital's Airport
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police bomb squad are carrying out an operation prompted by reports of a suspected explosive artifact found near the airport of Brasilia, the capital city, according to future justice minister Flavio Dino. Dino, who will soon begin his position as part of President-elect Luiz...
US News and World Report
Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
China to stop publishing daily Covid figures: NHC
China will no longer publish daily figures for Covid-19 cases and deaths, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, ending a practice that began in early 2020. "From today, we will no longer publish daily information on the epidemic," the NHC said.
China’s COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
China Stops Releasing COVID-19 Case Counts as Infections Skyrocket
China’s National Health Commission announced that it will cease publishing national daily COVID-19 case figures amid a surge of infections. Earlier this month, China loosened its stringent “zero-COVID” policy after mass protests.The Guardian reported that although the country has narrowed its definition of a COVID death and reported fewer than 10 deaths in the past two weeks, a health data firm estimated that there are, in fact, 5,000 people dying of the virus daily.“Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the NHC said in a statement, breaking a three-year precedent for reporting case and death counts.The government of Zhejiang, a large industrial province near Shanghai, said on Sunday that the region of 65.4 million is experiencing 1 million new cases daily and anticipated that this number will double by the new year.Read more at The Daily Beast.
US News and World Report
Turkey Accuses Cyprus of Increasing Tension in East Med Over Gas Exploration
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday accused Cyprus of increasing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean after a consortium of Italian and French energy companies found more natural gas off the island earlier this week. Cyprus's hydrocarbon activities "have been carried out unilaterally," and "violate the rights of the Turkish Cypriots,...
US News and World Report
Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax on Drug Producers to Plug Budget Gap
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has imposed a windfall tax on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, as it tries to plug holes in the state budget. According to a government decree late on Friday, the rate increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Government Expels Senior U.N. Official
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's military government in a statement on Friday ordered senior United Nations official Barbara Manzi to leave the country immediately, without giving a reason. When contacted, a government spokesperson did not immediately say why it had labeled Manzi, the U.N.'s resident coordinator in Burkina Faso, as "persona...
US News and World Report
Finland Asks Russia to Guarantee Safety of Moscow Embassy
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday. But Finland's...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Five Facts on Fiji's New Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's 12th prime minister on Friday, ending a political impasse that had gripped the small Pacific island nation in the 10 days since an undecisive election. The parliament convened on Christmas Eve to vote in Rabuka, who was handed the job for a second time.
US News and World Report
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
US News and World Report
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
US News and World Report
Duma Prepares Higher Taxation for Russians Who Left Country - Speaker
(Reuters) - Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, said the Russian lower house of parliament was preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February. "It is right to cancel preferences for those...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
US News and World Report
Peru Ex-Ministers Recount Castillo's Bombshell Final Day
LIMA (Reuters) - Members of former President Pedro Castillo's Cabinet say he was planning his impeachment trial defense and appeared confident he would win - right up until his explosive speech in which he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, sparking his dramatic ouster and arrest. The testimonies come from two...
US News and World Report
China's Zhejiang Has 1 Million Daily COVID Cases, Expected to Double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday. Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported no COVID deaths on the mainland...
US News and World Report
Germany Suspends Measures to Promote Business With Iran
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday. The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair...
Comments / 0