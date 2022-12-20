Josh Allen Status Revealed: Bills at Bears Injury Report

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed on Tuesday’s report due to his right elbow, while center Mitch Morse was expectedly absent.

The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 16 provided a bit more clarity for the Buffalo Bills at some key positions.

The Bills listed a total of 10 players on the report as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Here is Tuesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this matchup:

BUFFALO BILLS (11-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE :

DE Boogie Basham (Calf)

C Mitch Morse (Concussion)

S Jordan Poyer (Knee/Veteran Rest)

G Roger Saffold (Knee/Veteran Rest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen (Right Elbow)

G Ryan Bates (Ankle)

LB Matt Milano (Knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (Shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE A.J. Epenesa (Elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (Forearm)

What it means for Buffalo:

To no surprise, Morse was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday. The veteran center left Saturday’s 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins game in the third quarter and was immediately evaluated for a head injury. Should he remain in concussion protocol through the weekend, the Bills may look to swing lineman David Quessenberry to take the majority of Buffalo’s offensive snaps at right guard while Greg Van Roten may align at center against the Bears.

Basham was also absent, due to a calf injury which he suffered against the Dolphins. Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Basham has a calf injury and is considered day-to-day.

Offensive guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were limited participants. Bates has an ankle injury, but is believed to have avoided a long-term injury. Still, he did not suit up against the Dolphins. Phillips has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Both quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (knee) were limited participants, as well. However, their status was likely determined as much by workload management, as the ailments themselves.

CHICAGO BEARS (3-11)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Justin Jones (Illness)

OL Riley Reiff (Illness)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (Concussion)

DB Kindle Vildor (Ankle)

TE Trevon Wesco (Calf)

OL Cody Whitehair (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIAPTION

WR Chase Claypool (Knee)

OL Tevin Jenkins (Neck)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DB Josh Blackwell (Shoulder)

OL Larry Borom (Knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (Back)

DB Jaylon Johnson (Finger/Ribs)

What it means for Chicago:

Wide receiver was a non-participant for the Bears on Tuesday, as he remains in concussion protocol.

Fellow wideout Chase Claypool was a limited participant with a knee injury. Claypool has caught 44 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown in five games with the Bears and eight games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded him to Chicago at the trade deadline.

Running back Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from injured reserve. Though he has returned to practice, he remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

Chicago also placed rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his 2022 season.

