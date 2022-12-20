Where can you ski/board? Area resorts opening for the 2022-23 season

Between Mother Nature and snowmaking machines, area resorts are cranking out the white stuff! Sharpen the edges, go find your long johns, and buy your season passes. Snow recreation season is here!

Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort , located in the foothills of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, is open daily 8 a.m - 9 p .m. for skiing, boarding, and snow tubing.

Snow tubing session pricing starts at $20 per hour. Sessions are three hours long and tickets are required to reserve sessions.

According to the resort, it is home to one of the largest snowmaking systems in the country, allowing its crews to work most efficiently with the warmer East Coast weather.

Snowmaking consists of three main components: water, air, and electricity. Blue Mountain pumps out 14,000 gallons of water per minute onto the slopes and converts it into snow.

The resort offers a vertical of 1,082 feet and 40 trails to explore.

Camelback Resort

Camelback Ski Resort is officially open for the 2022-2023 season. The resort reports 10 trails, 4 lifts running, and 12 lanes of snowtubing. Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out their webcam to see how the trails look!

Ski Sawmill Family Resort

Ski Sawmill family resort in Morris, Pa. announced opening day to be Thursday, Dec. 22.

Management offers regular updates on their F acebook page .

For more information, check out Ski Sawmill's website .

Jack Frost & Big Boulder (JFBB)

Jack Frost opened on Dec. 2, Big Boulder is still to be determined. Part of the Vail family of ski resorts, JFBB updates their terrain and lift operations regularly. A quarter of Jack Frost's lifts are open, 24% of their terrain is open. Check real-time conditions here .

Tickets are available for purchase on their website .

Operating hours are as follows:

JACK FROST

Skiing & Riding * Night skiing available ONLY at Big Boulder * Monday throug Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Snow Tubing will be reopening for the season - Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.BIG BOULDERTBD

Located within a stone's throw of each other in Lake Harmony, Pa., Big Boulder is considered to be more of a snowboarder's mountain. Jack Frost is what local snowboarders call the "skier's mountain."

Montage Mountain

Montage Mountain is open for the season and winter passes are available here !

Montage Mountain is in the heart of Scranton. Like all other Pa. ski resorts, the talk is about snowmaking. "Temps are dropping and snow guns are on! We’ve got plans for major base building and major terrain expansion as we head into the Holiday Week!"

Elk Mountain Ski Resort

In the northeast corner of Pennsylvania in Dale, Pa., Elk Mountain is now open for the season.

They'll be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. More terrain is opening as conditions permit. Night skiing will begin after Christmas.

Online ticket purchasing is available for this season. You can find out all pricing options and purchase life tickets here .

Want a daily report from Elk? They send daily condition reports right to your email inbox!

Tussey Mountain

Tussey warmed up their snowmaking guns in November and dusted the slopes, but in Boalsburg, Pa., they're still waiting for a good cold snap.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Perhaps western Pennsylvania's most well known slopes, Seven Springs is open for business. Check out their real-time trail status here .

Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and Laurel Mountain are part of the Vail Resorts family, meaning an Epic Pass will get you access to the slopes.

Seven Springs has a new "social team," helping to keep you connected to what's happening at the resort.

Shawnee Mountain

Shawnee Mountain is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with night skiing beginning Dec. 22.

Tickets for Shawnee Mountain are available for purchase now .

Hanging out a Shawnee this winter? Tag #MyShawnee to connect with the mountain and other visitors!

Shawnee Mountain is located in East Stroudsburg, PA at 401 Hollow Road. Shawnee is home to one of the largest rental shops on the East Coast, and offers season passes, daily lift tickets, group rates, beginner packages, children's programs, and both private and group ski and snowboard lessons.

Tell us about your favorite place in Pa. to ski/board and why!