Tennessee State

Hawkins shares in $180K awarded by USDA for home rehabilitation

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

The Clinch-Powell Resource Conservation and Development Council was awarded $180,000 Housing Preservation Grant by the USDA to assist 20 very-low income homeowners with a a variety of home repairs and improvements.

Among the counties that will share the USDA award are Hawkins, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Jefferson, and Union counties.

On Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced it is investing $102 million to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa.

The 263 projects will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in rural America, the USDA reported.

Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong announced that more than $1.2 million in investments will go to rehabilitate homes and provide technical assistance in rural eastern counties of Tennessee.

“Today’s investments will enable rural residents of East Tennessee to have equitable access to housing and technical assistance,” Armstrong said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to investing in our rural communities regardless of income and circumstantial situations.”

Other Tennessee awards

Appalachia Service Project is receiving a $120,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist very-low income homeowners which will entail a variety of home repairs and improvements projects for 16 owner-occupied homes in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

East Tennessee Development District is receiving a $180,490 Housing Preservation Grant to assist 16 very-low income homeowners which will entail a variety of home repairs and improvements projects for owner-occupied homes in Morgan, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, and Cocke counties.

Mountain T.O.P. Inc. is receiving a $150,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist 12 very-low income homeowners which will entail a variety of home repairs and improvements projects for owner-occupied homes in Grundy county.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties is receiving a $109,250 Housing Preservation Grant to help three low-income homeowners to make needed repairs or accessibility improvements to their homes in Roane County. This project will improve the housing conditions and the quality of life of the selected Roane County residents.

Clinch River Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $74,580 Housing Preservation Grant to help four very low or low-income homeowners make needed repairs or accessibility improvements to their existing homes in Anderson or Roane County.

Loudon County Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $161,000 Housing Preservation Grant to help 10 qualified low-income homeowners to make needed repairs or accessibility improvements to their existing homes in Loudon County.

Knoxville Leadership Foundation is receiving a $250,000 Rural Community Development Initiative Grant to provide technical assistance for capacity building to eight recipients in rural east Tennessee. This assistance will enable the recipients to better address stressors exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and will build capacity in foundational areas such as leadership, strategic program development, and sustainability. This project will benefit the more than 57,900 residents within the service area of the recipients which are located in Newport, Huntsville, LaFollette, Wartburg, Andersonville, Jefferson City, Oneida, and Morristown, Tennessee.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
