Boise, ID

Meridian man sentenced to prison for 2021 Boise shooting

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

BOISE — An Ada County District Court judge sentenced a 32-year-old man from Meridian to prison Monday for shooting and injuring his ex-girlfriend.

In March 2021, Daniel Bondar went to his ex-girlfriend’s Boise residence and demanded that she enter his vehicle, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. While driving, he argued and threatened the woman with a gun, and eventually shot and injured her.

He dropped her off at a hospital and fled the scene, the release said. The woman recovered from her injuries.

Bondar pleaded guilty in September 2022 to three felonies: aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence.

He has a criminal history that includes attempted strangulation, aggravated assault, and intimidating a witness.

“You are someone that society needs to be protected from,” said Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon during Bondar’s sentencing hearing.

Reardon sentenced Bondar to 15 years in prison, with 10 years fixed before becoming eligible for parole. He also issued a 20-year, no-contact order with the victim.

“I want to acknowledge the victim’s courage throughout this case,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the press release.

