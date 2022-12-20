ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Crossbow Hunting Become Permanent In Maine?

Maine hunters have been allowed to take to the woods with a crossbow since 2020. The law expires this year. Should it become a permanent?. For lack of a better word, Maine has been "experimenting" with the use of crossbows. Back in January of 2020, a new law went into effect that added the use of crossbows to the Regular October Deer Archery Season and during the Fall Turkey season. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the inclusion of crossbows in the regular archery season expires December of 2022. Should it become a permanent?
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain, snow and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state. Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast. Heavy rain will also continue across the...
Maine Could See as Many as 200,000 Power Outages From Friday Storm

Fresh off the heels of a modest nor'easter last weekend, another storm has taken aim at the northeast that could prove to be coal in everyone's stocking. According to Keith Carson of News Center Maine, the storm will bring powerful wind gusts and heavy rain to most of the state on Friday, and it's that combination that is leaving utility companies in Maine worried.
Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
