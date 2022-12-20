Read full article on original website
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
Should Crossbow Hunting Become Permanent In Maine?
Maine hunters have been allowed to take to the woods with a crossbow since 2020. The law expires this year. Should it become a permanent?. For lack of a better word, Maine has been "experimenting" with the use of crossbows. Back in January of 2020, a new law went into effect that added the use of crossbows to the Regular October Deer Archery Season and during the Fall Turkey season. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the inclusion of crossbows in the regular archery season expires December of 2022. Should it become a permanent?
Here's a look at some of the incredible storm footage across the state
PORTLAND, Maine — The powerful storm making its way across the state Friday is bringing massive tides, high winds, and heavy rain, pummeling Maine's coastline. Here's a look at what we're seeing around the state:. More NEWS CENTER Maine stories. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts,...
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
Photos, Videos Highlight Extensive Damage, Flooding in Maine from Powerful Storm
A powerful storm struck Maine on Friday, December 23, but it wasn't some right-before-Christmas snowstorm. Instead, heavy rain and strong winds were at the forefront of this "Grinch" storm that took down trees, caused widespread flooding and knocked out power to thousands of Mainers. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, December...
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. Versant Power says crews are in full force Saturday to assess damage, address safety issues and restore power to tens of thousands of customers in northern and eastern Maine, including over 6,500 in Aroostook County.
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Maine (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Maine. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Maine. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Enjoy A Delicious Lunch At These Maine Restaurants For Less Than $10 Bucks
We all have to eat. But sometimes we don't have $100, $50, even $20 bucks to spend to grab a meal. The climate right now is not friendly to those of us who are forced to pinch pennies. So you'd rather have electric or heat and maybe skip a meal, right?
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
wabi.tv
Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain, snow and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state. Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast. Heavy rain will also continue across the...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Maine Could See as Many as 200,000 Power Outages From Friday Storm
Fresh off the heels of a modest nor'easter last weekend, another storm has taken aim at the northeast that could prove to be coal in everyone's stocking. According to Keith Carson of News Center Maine, the storm will bring powerful wind gusts and heavy rain to most of the state on Friday, and it's that combination that is leaving utility companies in Maine worried.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?
Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Is Your Neighbor Worth Millions in New Hampshire, Maine, or Massachusetts?
The Powerball Lottery is up to a ridiculous amount again, and so are the dreams of anyone buying a ticket. Some people don't have to wish for millions or billions, because their assets already exceed the million dollar mark. Who are these people, and do you live near them?. First,...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
