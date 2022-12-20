ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures

GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy