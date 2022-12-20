Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
county17.com
Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
county17.com
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of stealing Christmas bonus checks
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of stealing his co-workers’ Christmas bonus checks has been set for the end of January, Campbell County court records say. Scott Mishler is charged with three counts of felony forgery and one count of theft with intent to...
Comments / 0