Baltimore, MD

Ravens claim Sammy Watkins; WR Devin Duvernay hurts foot at practice

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to veteran Sammy Watkins to bolster their depth after another wide receiver reportedly encountered injury trouble.

The Ravens claimed Watkins off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, the same day receiver Devin Duvernay injured his right foot in practice.

