Rosecrans Hosts 30th Annual Christmas on the Hill Event

For 30 years, the Rosecrans High School boys and girls basketball teams, along with the cheerleaders, open their hearts for kids in need. On December 24th, Rosecrans hosted their 30th annual Christmas on the Hill event to give presents to children in need. This year, Rosecrans students met with over 125 kids to provide Christmas gifts. The Rosecrans basketball coach, Todd Rock, said a lot of his former players and cheerleaders donate money to make the Christmas on the Hill event possible.
12 DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS GIVES AWAY FINAL PRIZE

ZANESVILLE, OH- The annual event came to a close today after 12 days of prizes. Each day had a different prize, including gift certificates or a round of golf for 2. There where multiple winners throughout the raffle until the final day. Only one lucky resident won the top prize of $1,500 cash sponsored by Genesis Health Care System.
Fire Fighters Working on Christmas to Keep Us Safe

ZANESVILLE, oh – While many of us enjoy the holidays with our families, others are hard at work to help keep us safe as we celebrate. First responders, like the Zanesville Fire Department, spend their Christmas’ a little different than most. While they continue to work to keep us safe, they still celebrate Christmas on the job. Zanesville fire fighter, Brock Williams, says every Christmas each shift has breakfast, lunch, and Christmas dinner together. Their Christmas dinner includes a ham, many sides, and plenty of desserts.
Karen A. Zoller

Karen A. Zoller, 59, of Zanesville, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 8:05 PM, at Clay Gardens Place, Zanesville. She was born September 5, 1963 in Zanesville, a daughter of Patricia M. (Sims) Zoller and the late Samuel Zoller. She was an Investment Representative at Fifth Third Bank, Columbus, a Christian by faith, she was a graduate of West Muskingum High School class of 1981 and a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a BA in Journalism. She loved shopping and flowers, she had a beautiful tulip garden. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and traveling for pleasure and work.
Abbot Senior Living Home Has Annual Holiday Party

Zanesville, OH- The Abbot Senior Living home in Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas Party on Thursday. The home’s 44 residents got to celebrate Christmas with their Abbot family before going home to their individual families for the holidays. Santa even made an appearance and sang some karaoke Christmas songs. Everyone got to open presents, but the residents had a couple more surprises coming their way.
Rebeccca “Beckie” Foster

Beckie Foster, age 69, of Zanesville, passed away in a fire on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, April 30, 1953 in Zanesville, the daughter Paul Moran and Clara Simpson and step-father, Benjamin Simpson. Beckie is survived by two daughters, Amy (Dave) Graves and Molly Brandfass;...
Wilda E. Bender

Wilda E. Bender age 84 of Caldwell, OH passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Guernsey Inc. She was born July 1, 1938 in Jerusalem, OH a daughter of the late Frank and Geneva Davidson Warner. She...
Norma L. Jenkins

Norma L. Jenkins, 82, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Altercare. She was born June 29, 1940, in Muskingum County to the late James and Anna Whyde Wheeler. Her first job was at Wyatt Greenhouse and she went on to work at Longaberger Basket and Essex Wire. Norma enjoyed watching WWE, Law and Order and collecting porcelain dolls and angels. Her greatest love those was spending time with her grandchildren.
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”

Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”, 73, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022 at his residence. Barney was born in Greasy Ridge, OH, Lawrence Co. to the late John N. Barnhart and Dorothy J. Butler Barnhart. Barney retired as a machinist from the Lear Corporation. He loved watching sports, especially his Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He also loved his animals. Barney was also a member of the Rolling Plains Church.
Gary Lee Thompson Sr.

Gary L. Thompson Sr., 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 21, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1942, in Delaware, Ohio, son of the late Archie Lee Thompson and Ida Lucille (Gant) Thompson. He was the oldest of 7 children. On September 13, 1965, he married the love of his life, Marlene (Smith) Thompson and have been happily married for 56 years. Gary was a veteran, serving as an MP in the Army. He later worked for Pepsi Cola for 23 years and Cintas for 18 years, where he retired. In his spare time, he loved to go camping and fishing. Above all, he loved his family more than anything.
Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
James “Jim” R. Shawger

James “Jim” R. Shawger, 66 of Nashport, passed away 3:01 PM, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Saturday, March 31, 1956, in Zanesville, the son of Dick Shawger and June (Collopy) Shawger. He was married to love of this life for over 45 years, Marge (Durant) Shawger who survives. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
Bonnie D. Taylor

Bonnie Delores Taylor, 84 of Philo, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at the Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. Bonnie was born on March 14, 1938 in Virginia to Sylvester Otis and Virginia Skeens Langley in Virginia. Bonnie loved genealogy, shopping and family. She loved to help plan...
Pickaway Opposition Wins Against Solar as Largest Solar Farm Pulls Out of Williamsport

Williamsport – A 400 Megawatt solar farm has filed to pull out of Pickaway County and maybe out of Ohio after opposition from residents to elected officials went on record. The project Chipmunk Solar found itself in deep waters in Pickaway County when Williamsport the village where the project was planned went into upheaval when the Mayor approved the project but the council did not.
