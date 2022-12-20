ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Strong, gusty winds area wide today

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Storm Warning now until tomorrow morning. This is because of how strong the wind gusts are anticipated to be. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to widespread blowing/drifting snow,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Strong winds and blowing snow likely Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire WFRV viewing area until Saturday morning. The combination of light snow and very strong winds will lead to considerable blowing and drifting snow Thursday night and through most of Friday. Anyone with travel plans during this time should use extra caution.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. There's a Winter Storm watch in effect for all...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

