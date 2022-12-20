Read full article on original website
Below Zero Wind Chills on Christmas
Extreme cold continues for Christmas Eve with overnight lows in the single digits above and below zero, but with wind gusts up to 35 mph, wind chills will range from -15 to -30 degrees.
wearegreenbay.com
Strong, gusty winds area wide today
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Storm Warning now until tomorrow morning. This is because of how strong the wind gusts are anticipated to be. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to widespread blowing/drifting snow,...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major winter storm arrives with snow, wind, and bitter cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A major winter storm has arrived with snow and gusty winds, and very cold air. We could experience a blizzard on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of the Action 2 News viewing area. This weather could make Christmas...
wearegreenbay.com
Strong winds and blowing snow likely Friday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire WFRV viewing area until Saturday morning. The combination of light snow and very strong winds will lead to considerable blowing and drifting snow Thursday night and through most of Friday. Anyone with travel plans during this time should use extra caution.
wearegreenbay.com
WPS reminding of snow drifts, pipe blockage ahead of major winter storm
(WFRV) – With the winter storm, the snow drifts are only half of the concern, but the other half has to do with strong winds. Windy conditions could impact the power supply and even bring down some electrical lines in the area. Local 5 News was able to catch...
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
nbc15.com
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and...
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
wxpr.org
‘Don’t underestimate this storm’ Wisconsin DOT warns against traveling Friday as some schools close
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging people to use extreme caution with this incoming storm. Meanwhile, some schools have closed for Thursday, with a complete list at the end of this story. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday evening through...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
fox47.com
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews statewide responded to 102 motorist assist calls between 7 a.m....
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. There's a Winter Storm watch in effect for all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
White Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues
TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
