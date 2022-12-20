Read full article on original website
Ohio Congresspeople react to Zelenskyy’s call for aid
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night prompted several Ohio members of Congress to call for continued aid to the embattled nation’s fight against Russian invaders, though the support was not unanimous. “President Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington...
Column: Trump may be guilty of insurrection, but it's a tough charge to prove, prosecutors say
Trump faces a serious risk of criminal charges in the coming year, but maybe not the more ambitious ones that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack suggested.
Letter: Democrats are at least consistent
The January 6th Committee has released its report. Did anyone actually think that a group made up of hand-picked Trump haters and two Rinos would come to any other conclusion than to refer the issue to the Justice Department for prosecution? Led by the bug-eyed Adam Schiff, who has consistently lied about having evidence of President Trump being a Russian agent, and the prefect Trump hater Liz Chaney, this kangaroo court has consistently lied and covered up the true facts.
Michael Reagan: Ukraine is America’s latest stalemate war
We don’t fight our wars to win anymore. We fight them to get to a stalemate. We’ve risked untold lives and wasted trillions of dollars to poorly fight wars for decades in places like Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam. Then we negotiate and leave. And then the countries where...
Russia Ukraine news – live: Putin says Zelensky and West ‘refuse to negotiate’
President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...
Graveyard of dead Russian missiles evidence of massive destruction in Ukraine
The remains of rockets and missiles have been gathered since the beginning of the Russian attacks.
Letter: No more excuses from the losing side
Mark Figley makes the same types of arguments to explain away a defeat that I heard after President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. They said it was Russian collusion, that the Russians manipulated voters with social media. I just laughed. I told my Democrat friends that’s nothing more than an...
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
