KTAR.com
Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn election results thrown out by judge
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the results of the election was thrown out by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Saturday, ruling Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-Elect. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes out of 2.6 million...
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
KTAR.com
Abe Hamadeh makes inaccurate claim about Katie Hobbs’ role in recount
PHOENIX — While waiting for the recount results from his loss in the Arizona attorney general’s race, Republican Abe Hamadeh on Friday inaccurately accused Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of breaking the law during the process. “Katie Hobbs had the results of the recount illegally sent to...
“No data to support any of those claims”: Expert trial witness demolishes Kari Lake's case
An expert witness called by lawyers representing Maricopa County made it clear that there was no substance to any of failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's claim that Election Day issues in the county cost her the election. "My high-level response is that all the claims that were made in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Deems Tucson’s ‘Source of Income’ Ordinance Unlawful Following Investigation
In the wake of an investigation, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found an ordinance altering the city of Tucson’s fair housing policies to be unlawful in the state. “Tucson’s ordinance restricting home sellers and renters from considering the source of income of interested individuals violates state law,” said Brnovich.
Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon
A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge. A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and posed legal and financial risks […] The post Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
prescottenews.com
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model – Cronkite News
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
Maricopa County elections officials push back on Lake's fraud claims as trial ends
Maricopa County elections officials pushed back on Republican Kari Lake's claim of fraud in Arizona's gubernatorial race in court Thursday, offering new details about printing problems that delayed the counting of some votes.
12news.com
SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results
PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
3rd case brought by DeSantis' election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) - A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was the first major action taken by the the Republican's controversial new Office of Election Crimes and Security. A judge in Broward County this week tossed out the case on the grounds that the Office of Statewide Prosecution does not have jurisdiction to prosecute since it can only...
KTAR.com
Suspense mounts: Results of Arizona recounts delayed until next week
PHOENIX — Arizonans will have to wait another week to learn the results of state-mandated automatic recounts in three races, including the attorney general cliff-hanger. The results were initially scheduled to be released Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. Judge Timothy Thomason rescheduled the hearing for 10 a.m. Dec....
proclaimerscv.com
According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race
Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law
Two conservative groups are suing to block Proposition 211, which targets dark money in elections, arguing that it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech. Prop. 211, dubbed the ‘Voters Right to Know Act,”was approved by an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters in November and became law earlier this month after the election was certified on Dec. 5.
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election
Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
arizonasuntimes.com
Day One of Kari Lake Election Contest Trial Sees Testimony from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Election Integrity Expert Heather Honey
The first of two days of oral arguments from Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s challenge of the 2022 general election outcome began Wednesday morning, overseen by Judge Peter Thompson in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Testimonies were heard from several officials and experts. Lake’s lawsuit, filed December...
KTAR.com
Arizona prison director David Shinn reportedly retiring in January
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry director David Shinn is reportedly retiring from the position early next month. In an internal letter obtained by ABC 15 on Friday afternoon, Shinn said he is retiring on Jan. 4 after nearly 36 consecutive years of public service. “I...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions
Jan. 5, 2023 - In an attempt to upstage the swearing-in of new Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes 2-1 on a proclamation to install Kari Lake as “Governor of Cochise County.”. Afterwards, Supervisor Tom Crosby calls the vote “a unanimous victory for truth.”...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich announces funding to combat effects of opioid crisis
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that his office awarded about $4 million in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. Over $1.7 million will be spread across eight different programs in the state’s two biggest counties, Maricopa and Pima, and support close to 14,000 individuals, according to a press release Tuesday.
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
