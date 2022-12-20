Medical emergency causes pickup truck to crash into Chuck E. Cheese, say Hobart firefighters

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Woman Charged With OWI In Blizzard After Hit & Run
On Friday, December 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM, Indiana State Troopers were working in blizzard-like conditions, maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the 22 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). This closure was for the hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, they witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The passenger car then fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle was easily identifiable as it had sustained extensive front end damage during the crash.
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
abc57.com
Train service to, from South Bend Airport temporarily suspended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Train service to and from the South Bend International Airport and Hudson Lake is temporarily suspended on Friday due to weather. All South Shore Line trains and buses are experiencing delays.
abc57.com
Man, dog injured in morning shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- One male is injured and a dog is hurt from a shooting on the 2200 block of North Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department was called out around 7 a.m. A male was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable...
Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Also Destroyed Vintage Automobile
(Rolling Prairie, IN) - About a dozen hogs along with a nearly century-old automobile were lost in a barn fire in LaPorte County. Firefighters late in the night of December 20 responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was...
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
WWMTCw
Berrien County rescinds state of emergency after power is restored
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County issued a state of emergency Friday night due to continued power outages in the city. The emergency was issued at 10 p.m. and a local warming center was opened up for residents. “There were many agencies involved and we are grateful for their...
indiana105.com
Blizzard Conditions Impacting Travel Across Northwest Indiana
Indiana State Police are urging people to avoid traveling. Many of our Region expressways are impassable because of accident scenes across the area. All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 are closed in the Burns Harbor area with a rolled over tanker that will require a hazmat cleanup. Furthermore eastbound I-94 is shut down just north of the Indiana/Michigan State Line. INDOT reports southbound I-65 is closed from Lowell to State Road 10, and on northbound I-65 all lanes are blocked in the Hobart area north of 61st avenue. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous no matter where you are in Northwest Indiana, with blowing snow, icy road conditions, and frigid temperatures making travel very risky. Numerous spinouts and slideoffs have been occurring Region-wide and many motorists are waiting for assistance because of the volume of accident scenes. We’ve also had closures on the Indiana Toll Road at times with accident scenes in Porter County.
WNDU
Blizzard conditions in Berrien County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
WNDU
Officials give update on winter storm in South Bend
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
abc57.com
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
WNDU
1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
U.S. DOT approves $27.5M loan for double-track project
The Build America Bureau approved a $27.5 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan for the South Shore Line double-track project. The post U.S. DOT approves $27.5M loan for double-track project appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
Comments / 0