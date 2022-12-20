Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Related
Jackson State lands star DB from MEAC squad
Jackson State grabs a talented safety who started his career in the MEAC before hitting the transfer portal. The post Jackson State lands star DB from MEAC squad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FSU’s Williams, Colorado’s Hunter Trade Recruiting Barbs
The strange three-way war between the Seminoles, Buffaloes and Jackson State continues.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State continues to rebuild post-Deion Sanders, snags rival SWAC coach
Stakes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference arguably have never been higher. T.C. Taylor, the former Jackson State star who just ascended to the head coaching post following Deion Sanders' exit to Colorado, is showing he's serious about keeping the Tigers at the top of the SWAC. Jonathan Bradley, who spent...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders opens up about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders discusses with Shannon Sharpe how he handled the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Deion details the adversity he faced throughout his tenure as Jackson State head coach. When asked how he and the team dealt with the water crisis Deion said: “We don’t make excuses for it, we keeping on pressing and make it happen.”
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
UNC Women’s Basketball: Deja Kelly ranked among Top 25 players
UNC women’s basketball standout Deja Kelly has moved up a few spots in the latest ESPN Top 25 players in the country rankings. During the preseason, UNC women’s basketball standout Deja Kelly earned a spot among ESPN’s top 25 players heading into the 2022-2023 season. Seven weeks...
goduke.com
Church Adds Another Stellar Group in 2023 Signing Class
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer head coach Robbie Church has announced the signing of seven future Blue Devils who will join the program in the fall of 2023. The members of this year's class include Sam Bodensteiner, Kiera Clemens, Madison Foxhoven, Phoebe Goldthwaite, Kaeden Koons-Peredikis, Mia Minestrella and Cameron Roller.
Mississippi football player beating the odds after spinal cord injury
Beads of sweat glisten on Marvin “M.J.” Martin’s face. The 19-year-old is no stranger to an intense workout. He’s played football since he was a child, practiced in scorching heat and pushed his body to the limit time after time. “I love football, and I’ve put...
Check Out The Trailer For Deion Sanders’ Amazon Documentary, ‘Coach Prime’
Whether you approve of his move from Jackson State University, or not, Amazon Prime is still moving forward with the docuseries about his time at JSU, titled Coach Prime.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
WAPT
Cooking fire damages Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
WLBT
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
WAPT
Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility
Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
Comments / 0