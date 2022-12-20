ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
goduke.com

Church Adds Another Stellar Group in 2023 Signing Class

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer head coach Robbie Church has announced the signing of seven future Blue Devils who will join the program in the fall of 2023. The members of this year's class include Sam Bodensteiner, Kiera Clemens, Madison Foxhoven, Phoebe Goldthwaite, Kaeden Koons-Peredikis, Mia Minestrella and Cameron Roller.
DURHAM, NC
WJTV 12

Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
JACKSON, MS
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Cooking fire damages Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
PEARL, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility

Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
VICKSBURG, MS

