I have an embarrassing secret. I love getting presents. I know it is supposed to be more blessed to give than to receive. I know that 50% of all Christmas gifts are grudging Secret Santa purchases, and 100% of those are always the third item in a Boots 3-for-2 special – a Soap & Glory shower puff. And I know I’m too old and too ugly for stockings and surprises. First, I’m at a truly privileged point in my life where I already have everything I already need. Second, my top gift from Christmas 2021 was a high-sided sauté pan. I’m not going to wake up on 25 December and find a shiny bicycle under the tree.

43 MINUTES AGO