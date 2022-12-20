Gary L. Thompson Sr., 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 21, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1942, in Delaware, Ohio, son of the late Archie Lee Thompson and Ida Lucille (Gant) Thompson. He was the oldest of 7 children. On September 13, 1965, he married the love of his life, Marlene (Smith) Thompson and have been happily married for 56 years. Gary was a veteran, serving as an MP in the Army. He later worked for Pepsi Cola for 23 years and Cintas for 18 years, where he retired. In his spare time, he loved to go camping and fishing. Above all, he loved his family more than anything.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO