Zanesville Fire Department Provides Alternative Heating Safety Tips
With the winter weather and freezing temperatures settling in for the season, many homes are bringing out their alternative heat sources. While alternative heating can be helpful, it’s important to use them correctly and safely. Some common sources of heat are kerosene heaters and space heaters. When using a kerosene heater, it’s possible for carbon monoxide to be released, so it’s important to have CO detectors in the house and to have proper ventilation to avoid excessive and dangerous levels of CO buildup.
Fire Fighters Working on Christmas to Keep Us Safe
ZANESVILLE, oh – While many of us enjoy the holidays with our families, others are hard at work to help keep us safe as we celebrate. First responders, like the Zanesville Fire Department, spend their Christmas’ a little different than most. While they continue to work to keep us safe, they still celebrate Christmas on the job. Zanesville fire fighter, Brock Williams, says every Christmas each shift has breakfast, lunch, and Christmas dinner together. Their Christmas dinner includes a ham, many sides, and plenty of desserts.
Truck crashes into front of VA building in Zanesville
Zanesville Police said a truck crashed into the front of the Veterans Affairs building on Maple Avenue Thursday. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11:00 a.m. Lt. Chris Rice with the Zanesville Police Department said the driver of a truck was trying to turn into a parking space when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal sending the vehicle through the front of the building.
12 DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS GIVES AWAY FINAL PRIZE
ZANESVILLE, OH- The annual event came to a close today after 12 days of prizes. Each day had a different prize, including gift certificates or a round of golf for 2. There where multiple winners throughout the raffle until the final day. Only one lucky resident won the top prize of $1,500 cash sponsored by Genesis Health Care System.
Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards
According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
Rosecrans Hosts 30th Annual Christmas on the Hill Event
For 30 years, the Rosecrans High School boys and girls basketball teams, along with the cheerleaders, open their hearts for kids in need. On December 24th, Rosecrans hosted their 30th annual Christmas on the Hill event to give presents to children in need. This year, Rosecrans students met with over 125 kids to provide Christmas gifts. The Rosecrans basketball coach, Todd Rock, said a lot of his former players and cheerleaders donate money to make the Christmas on the Hill event possible.
Amy Elizabeth Bartsch Kish
Amy Elizabeth Bartsch Kish, 49, of Zanesville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence related to long-term health problems. She was born on Sunday, September 2, 1973, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas William Bartsch and Betty Jean Dickman Bartsch. Amy graduated in 1992 from Ames...
Emagene B. Fouty
Emagene “Sis” B. Fouty, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 1, 1949, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Larry Clarke, Martha Atkins, and James Porter. Sis was an avid doll collector, loved animals, and reading in her soft/cozy blankets. In her spare time, she enjoyed feeding the deer and watching the Cardinals in her lilac tree.
James “Jim” R. Shawger
James “Jim” R. Shawger, 66 of Nashport, passed away 3:01 PM, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Saturday, March 31, 1956, in Zanesville, the son of Dick Shawger and June (Collopy) Shawger. He was married to love of this life for over 45 years, Marge (Durant) Shawger who survives. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Postponed Basketball Games 12/23
Postponed to a later TBD date. Will be made up on January 3rd. Will be made up on January 21st. Postponed to a later TBD date. Game is canceled will not be made up. Game is canceled and will not be made up.
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”, 73, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022 at his residence. Barney was born in Greasy Ridge, OH, Lawrence Co. to the late John N. Barnhart and Dorothy J. Butler Barnhart. Barney retired as a machinist from the Lear Corporation. He loved watching sports, especially his Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He also loved his animals. Barney was also a member of the Rolling Plains Church.
Norma L. Jenkins
Norma L. Jenkins, 82, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Altercare. She was born June 29, 1940, in Muskingum County to the late James and Anna Whyde Wheeler. Her first job was at Wyatt Greenhouse and she went on to work at Longaberger Basket and Essex Wire. Norma enjoyed watching WWE, Law and Order and collecting porcelain dolls and angels. Her greatest love those was spending time with her grandchildren.
Gary Lee Thompson Sr.
Gary L. Thompson Sr., 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 21, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1942, in Delaware, Ohio, son of the late Archie Lee Thompson and Ida Lucille (Gant) Thompson. He was the oldest of 7 children. On September 13, 1965, he married the love of his life, Marlene (Smith) Thompson and have been happily married for 56 years. Gary was a veteran, serving as an MP in the Army. He later worked for Pepsi Cola for 23 years and Cintas for 18 years, where he retired. In his spare time, he loved to go camping and fishing. Above all, he loved his family more than anything.
Bonnie D. Taylor
Bonnie Delores Taylor, 84 of Philo, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at the Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. Bonnie was born on March 14, 1938 in Virginia to Sylvester Otis and Virginia Skeens Langley in Virginia. Bonnie loved genealogy, shopping and family. She loved to help plan...
