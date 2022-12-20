Read full article on original website
Metzger Appointed Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger was unanimously elected to the office of Clay Township Trustee Thursday evening according to Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan. Metzger, who was the only candidate, was not present for the caucus. He will be sworn in at noon, Saturday, Dec. 31 at...
Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
Van Heyningen Named Fulton County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Fulton County: William Van Heyningen of Rochester Community High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community...
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Julia Ann Umbaugh
Julia Ann Umbaugh, 97, a lifetime resident of Marshall County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. She was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Bourbon. On May 19, 1946, she married Hugh Umbaugh, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2006. She...
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
Raymond Briney — UPDATED
Raymond Lee Briney, 79, Warsaw, died peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. Known to most as Ray, he was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Berrien Springs, Mich., the son of Cecil and Priscilla Briney (Parman). He graduated from Kewana High School. After high school, he worked as a binder operator for RR Donnelley for over 40 years until his retirement in 2005. On July 4, 1991, he was united in marriage in Gatlinburg, Tenn., to Karen Gelbaugh. The two have shared 31 years together.
Roberta M. Botset
Roberta M. Botset, 93, Nappanee, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Heritage House in Nappanee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in St. Joseph County. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Elmore A. Botset, who passed on Sept. 8, 2014. Roberta is survived by her...
Former Celebrations Building Preserved Via Main Street Grant
WARSAW — Jason and Catherine Conlon are preserving part of Warsaw and their own family’s history thanks to a Main Street Warsaw facade grant. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Conlons and MSW representatives posed with a replica check for $5,000 in grant funds in front of the building the former are renovating at 106 E. Center St., Warsaw. The couple contributed $5,000 of their own as well to be eligible for the grant to redo the outside of what formerly housed Celebrations.
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
Area Warming Centers For The Holiday Weekend
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are in the forecast for this holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, predicted to reach a low of -10 F. Hoosiers statewide can utilize Indiana 211, a 24/7 resource that continuously updates warming center locations and hours. You may...
Tracy M. Burns
Tracy M. Burns, 26, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in South Bend on July 2, 1996. Tracy is survived by her fiancé: Christian Sweet; and their boys: Mason and Landon; her parents: Adam and Christina, Walkerton; her sisters: Megan and Angela Burns, Walkerton; maternal grandparents: Roger and Patsy Sickmiller, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Braxton Chase McGuire — PENDING
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Joseph Anthony Barczak
Joseph A. Barczak, 73, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Joseph was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Gary, to Stanley and Mary (Suklaczyski) Barczak. After graduating from East Chicago High School in 1968, he worked for over 20 years for a steel mill until his retirement. On Oct. 5, 2005, he married Sandra Marvel.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
David L. Kuhn — PENDING
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, passed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence. King Memorial Home, Mentone, is handling arrangements.
Kimberly A. Boyer
Kimberly A. Boyer, 52, rural Mentone, died at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Mentone. Kim was born June 2, 1970, in Rochester, to the late Allison Jr. and Sharlene Kay (Shull) Haimbaugh. She married on March 25, 2000, in the Izaak Walton League of Argos, to D. Kevin Boyer; he survives.
Jerry Duane Davis
Jerry Duane Davis, 76, Logansport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. He was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Valparaiso. On Dec. 9, 2013, in Iowa, he married John Wayne Freels, who preceded in death on Oct. 19, 2021. Surviving Jerry is a...
Michelle Ann Blocker — PENDING
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, died Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary, North Manchester.
