Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
wfxrtv.com

Appalachian Power asks West Virginia customers to reduce electricity use

UPDATE (5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) also asks that residents reduce electricity until 10 a.m. on Sunday. This is in agreeance with Appalachian Power and PJM’s request to reduce usage during strain on the regional electricity grid. WVEMD says there are...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Emergency

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Local Christmas lights across the tri-state

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
HUNTINGTON, WV
bowhuntingmag.com

West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8

David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
IOWA STATE
WVNS

Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. Experts predict heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
KENTUCKY STATE

