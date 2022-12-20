Read full article on original website
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Nearly 10k experience power issues in WV
Almost 10,000 people in West Virginia are reporting power issues.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
wfxrtv.com
Appalachian Power asks West Virginia customers to reduce electricity use
UPDATE (5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) also asks that residents reduce electricity until 10 a.m. on Sunday. This is in agreeance with Appalachian Power and PJM’s request to reduce usage during strain on the regional electricity grid. WVEMD says there are...
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
West Virginia under a State of Emergency
Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and […]
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
WSAZ
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
bowhuntingmag.com
West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8
David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
Buckeye Rural Electric lineworker killed while restoring power in Lawrence County, Ohio
A lineworker for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed while trying to restore power from the winter storm.
West Virginia Division of Protective Services honors retiring officer after 51-year law enforcement career
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After more than a half-century of public service, Officer Robert Long is retiring from the West Virginia Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) at the end of the year. “I commend Officer Long for his profound commitment to law enforcement and his historic tenure as...
WDTV
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. Experts predict heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing...
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
Metro News
Power utilities respond to statewide power outages caused by arctic blast
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workers with Appalachian Power and Mon Power were hoping for a window Friday afternoon to begin power outage repairs after significant wind gusts began moving across the state earlier in the day. “We will have a lull in wind this afternoon so there may be opportunities...
