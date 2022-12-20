ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander Leading NBA in Clutch Points

By Dustin McLaughlin
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

According to the NBA, “clutch points” are scored in the last five minutes of a game when a team is ahead or behind by less than five points. And currently, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks number one in total clutch points scored for the 2022-23 season.

What’s most noticeable about Gilgeous-Alexander’s crunch-time statistics are his free throw numbers. When the score is close towards the end of the game, the Thunder’s lead guard has found a way to get to the charity stripe repeatedly, knocking down 34 of his 37 free throw attempts, or 91.9% of those tries. That accounts for more than 43% of his clutch points scored this season.

The fast-improving Canadian guard has scored 79 clutch points, giving him a leg up on other talented offensive initiators such as Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Cleveland’s prized guard, Donovan Mitchell, and New York’s Jalen Brunson. Other names seen in the top 10 in total clutch points scored are Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, and Jimmy Butler — all known for stepping up when the game is on the line and their respective teams need a bucket.

In prior seasons, some of the most notable players have led the league in total clutch points. Last season, Joel Embiid edged out DeRozan to earn the number one spot, scoring 158 points. In 2020-21, it was Lillard with 162. In 2019-20, the “COVID season,” it was Chris Paul with 150. And in the three seasons before that, it was James Harden, LeBron James, and former Oklahoma City star, Russell Westbrook, leading the league.

To give a proper perspective, the Thunder have 51 games remaining on their schedule. The math shows that if Gilgeous-Alexander continues on his current trajectory, he will be on pace for about 208 points scored in the clutch. That would be considered the most since Westbrook’s 2016-17 season and would tie James’ 2009-2010 season. Both players were voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in those years.

This season, the NBA is also giving out a brand new award for the league’s most clutch player. Could Gilgeous-Alexander be in contention for this honor?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
829
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy