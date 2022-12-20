Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots’ loss to Cincinnati Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – In a game that seemed over at halftime, Mac Jones ended the day with two touchdown passes and helped fuel the Patriots to a potential comeback that fell short once again. Here’s everything he said after Saturday’s Christmas Eve loss to the Bengals:. Q: Mac,...
Patriots QB Mac Jones and his dog have matching pajamas (Christmas Eve game anti-analysis)
Mac Jones isn’t the world’s flashiest dresser, with Matthew Judon once calling his fashion choices “a lost cause.” The quarterback can typically be spotted wearing New England Patriots gear or apparel from his sponsor, NOBULL. But when it comes to the holiday season, Jones is willing...
Bill Belichick gets what he deserves with Patriots failures in 2022 | Mark Daniels
FOXBOROUGH – As the boos rained down, it was Bill Belichick caught swearing on the sideline this time. The Patriots coach could be seen mouthing one expletive on the sideline in the first quarter on Sunday. By the second quarter, the officials microphone heard him screaming a different expletive.
Patriots rule 3 players out, list 4 skill-position contributors as questionable
The Patriots are banged up at some important positions ahead of a Christmas Eve date with the Bengals. Bill Belichick has three cornerbacks, three wide receivers and a pair of running backs on his final injury report of the week. DeVante Parker (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin) have been ruled...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots’ comeback falls short vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Following another loss that came down to the wire, Bill Belichick was not particularly talkative as the New England Patriots were unable to fulfill their attempt at a Christmas miracle comeback. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball deep in Bengals territory with less than a minute remaining and...
Patriots-Bengals report cards: Pass rush is promising; what about Mac Jones?
FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots offense looks terrible. But the pass rush? There’s something special going on there. Yes, the Patriots generally looked inept and outmatched in Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But in the spirit of the holidays, it’s worth looking through the game to see what did work.
MassLive.com
Patriots stars keep trying to ‘do too much’ and it’s hard to blame them | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers have undoubtedly been the two best players on the Patriots offense this season. Stevenson is a budding star at running back who can shoulder a heavy workload on all three downs, while Meyers remains as reliable as they come on third down. He constantly finds a way to shake open, even when defenses know Mac Jones is going to be looking for him to move the chains.
Julian Edelman rips Mac Jones for making ‘(expletive) faces,’ not tackling Chandler Jones
FOXBOROUGH — Though nearly 50 pounds lighter than Chandler Jones, Julian Edelman still believes Mac Jones should have brought the Raiders edge rusher down after the botched lateral from Jakobi Meyers. “You gotta trip him!” Edelman said on Inside the NFL. “Season’s on the line. You’ve gotta trip him.”...
Defending Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins just got tougher for Patriots with standout CB ruled out
FOXBOROUGH — A tall task just got even loftier for the Patriots secondary. Cornerback Jack Jones has been ruled out for a Christmas Eve date with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals, as the rookie standout is still nursing a knee injury. Jalen Mills (groin) had already been ruled out on Friday, so the Patriots will just have Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade available at corner against Cincinnati’s explosive passing attack.
Patriots vs. Bengals temperature: How cold is Christmas Eve game at Gillette Stadium?
While it might not be the White Christmas many New Englanders were hoping for, the frigid temperatures are sure to remind fans that it is that time of the year. The New England Patriots took the field for Saturday’s Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with the temperature reported at 17 degrees, with wind chill at 4 degrees for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 for NBA, NFL Christmas weekend action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any NFL matchup on Christmas Eve with our Caesars promo code. This two-part bonus begins with a massive...
Struggles for Mac Jones, Patriots offense spark chants for Bailey Zappe
All some New England Patriots fans want for Christmas is rookie Bailey Zappe in at quarterback -- or at least something that can provide a spark to the offense. The Patriots opened up their Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a dud, opening with three-and-outs on their first two drives of the game with Mac Jones getting the start at QB.
Eagles vs. Cowboys: How to watch Christmas Eve NFC East matchup for free
The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory against the Dallas Cowboys when they face off on Christmas Eve. The game will be at 4:25 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 24 and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
NFL RedZone 2022, Week 16: Live stream, how to watch Saturday, Christmas Eve
It’s time for football on Christmas Eve on a rare Saturday edition of NFL RedZone for Week 16. While there are a number of ways to watch NFL games for free this season, NFL RedZone remains a premium service from many providers, like fuboTV. If you’re looking for the lowest price, the cheapest way to watch NFL RedZone in 2022 is via Sling at $46 per month.
The best Bengals vs Patriots prop bets for Week 16: Mac Jones headed for another modest stat line
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. On Saturday in Foxborough, the New England Patriots (7-7, 3-3 home) look to climb a step closer to spot in...
The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year
When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the 2022 Eastern Conference...
DraftKings promo code: Raiders-Steelers Christmas Eve Bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Christmas Eve is ending with a Raiders-Steelers primetime matchup and the latest DraftKings promo code offer is the best way...
Bill Belichick on why Kendrick Bourne hasn’t been playing: ‘No particular reason’
FOXBOROUGH — Kendrick Bourne, the New England Patriots’ most explosive receiver from the 2021 season, has been mysteriously underutilized from the offense for most of this season. That changed Saturday when Bourne went off for a career performance, catching six passes for a career-high 100 yards and a...
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘strong option’ to join Patriots, help Mac Jones
It appears that Mac Jones’ recent nightmare could soon be over. The second-year quarterback has been clearly frustrated this season as the Patriots offense has been inefficient. By now, it’s clear that Bill Belichick made a mistake with how he handled the team’s offensive play caller situation after losing Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0