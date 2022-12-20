ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Patriots stars keep trying to ‘do too much’ and it’s hard to blame them | Chris Mason

FOXBOROUGH — Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers have undoubtedly been the two best players on the Patriots offense this season. Stevenson is a budding star at running back who can shoulder a heavy workload on all three downs, while Meyers remains as reliable as they come on third down. He constantly finds a way to shake open, even when defenses know Mac Jones is going to be looking for him to move the chains.
Defending Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins just got tougher for Patriots with standout CB ruled out

FOXBOROUGH — A tall task just got even loftier for the Patriots secondary. Cornerback Jack Jones has been ruled out for a Christmas Eve date with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals, as the rookie standout is still nursing a knee injury. Jalen Mills (groin) had already been ruled out on Friday, so the Patriots will just have Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade available at corner against Cincinnati’s explosive passing attack.
Patriots vs. Bengals temperature: How cold is Christmas Eve game at Gillette Stadium?

While it might not be the White Christmas many New Englanders were hoping for, the frigid temperatures are sure to remind fans that it is that time of the year. The New England Patriots took the field for Saturday’s Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with the temperature reported at 17 degrees, with wind chill at 4 degrees for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Struggles for Mac Jones, Patriots offense spark chants for Bailey Zappe

All some New England Patriots fans want for Christmas is rookie Bailey Zappe in at quarterback -- or at least something that can provide a spark to the offense. The Patriots opened up their Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a dud, opening with three-and-outs on their first two drives of the game with Mac Jones getting the start at QB.
Eagles vs. Cowboys: How to watch Christmas Eve NFC East matchup for free

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory against the Dallas Cowboys when they face off on Christmas Eve. The game will be at 4:25 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 24 and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
NFL RedZone 2022, Week 16: Live stream, how to watch Saturday, Christmas Eve

It’s time for football on Christmas Eve on a rare Saturday edition of NFL RedZone for Week 16. While there are a number of ways to watch NFL games for free this season, NFL RedZone remains a premium service from many providers, like fuboTV. If you’re looking for the lowest price, the cheapest way to watch NFL RedZone in 2022 is via Sling at $46 per month.
The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year

When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the 2022 Eastern Conference...
MADISON, WI
DraftKings promo code: Raiders-Steelers Christmas Eve Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Christmas Eve is ending with a Raiders-Steelers primetime matchup and the latest DraftKings promo code offer is the best way...
