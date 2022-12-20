BOSTON — Jaylen Brown didn’t mince words when describing his first three quarters against the Timberwolves on Friday night at TD Garden. “The first three quarters is probably one of my ugliest stretches of basketball probably in my career,” Brown admitted. “So, just stay with it, my teammates, I got some great teammates that encouraged me to keep going and it was just a matter of time.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO