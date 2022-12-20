ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'An incredible ride': Metzger sworn in as Cobb's next solicitor general

By Chart Riggall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Cobb Solicitor General Makia Metzger takes the oath of office Tuesday. Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — Before a standing-room only courtroom packed with supporters, Makia Metzger was sworn in as the new solicitor general of Cobb County Tuesday morning.

Metzger, a former prosecutor in Fulton and Paulding counties, now becomes the first woman and first Black person to lead the office, which handles all misdemeanor crimes across Cobb. She is also the first fresh face to hold the post in a quarter-century, with the departure of longtime Solicitor General Barry Morgan, who did not seek reelection.

The ceremony, held in the state courthouse downtown, drew law enforcement officials, state lawmakers, community leaders and fellow prosecutors witnessing the passing of the torch.

The oath of office was administered by Chief State Court Judge Carl Bowers, and recited by Metzger as her husband, Britt Cottingham, held a weathered Bible and her sons Will and Eli Cottingham looked on.

Tuesday’s was indeed a family affair; Eli Cottingham was called upon to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, while Metzger’s brother-in-law Christopher Cottingham sang a solo rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Metzger told attendees the post was “a coming home for me — coming home, working where I love and where I live.”

“I’m humbled,” she said. “I’m humbled. I’m not special in any way. I’m just a normal, ordinary woman who had an idea in her head that she wanted to do something better.”

Friends and former colleagues, however, begged to differ, describing Metzger as a determined and skilled litigator.

“What an incredible ride we’ve had,” said Fulton County State Court Judge Patsy Porter, who first met Metzger in 2015.

“You will receive from Solicitor General-elect Metzger someone who brings her A game to the courtroom every time she walks in,” Porter said.

Recalling their time in Fulton together, Porter added, “She’s tough, but she’s fair. And that’s all you can ask in a solicitor and a lawyer … citizens of Cobb County, you’re getting one of our best.”

Deborah Melnick, a friend and former colleague, said Metzger “has gone up against some of the best defense attorneys in the state of Georgia, and she has outmaneuvered them, out-skilled and out-litigated them.”

Metzger, a Democrat, defeated Republican Courtney Brubaker in November with 52.3% of the vote. She positioned herself as an outsider candidate, promising to employ alternatives to prosecution such as accountability courts and addressing the root causes of crime.

When it came time for her remarks, Metzger said Porter “taught me things that you think a person would know, just as a human, but prosecutors tend to forget.”

“She taught me that you could be fierce, but kind. That you could do your job honestly and work hard, but you could also bring empathy to a case. She taught me that the person in front of you wasn’t just a case number, wasn’t just a name, but a complete human being with experiences and a life lived, and they were here because of circumstances probably beyond their control,” Metzger said, “that every human being in a courtroom deserved dignity and respect.”

Metzger thanked her family and supporters, and then acknowledged the historic nature of her ascension to the office.

“I am not here of my own accord. I am here because of the leaders who have fought hard, and died, and bled, and suffered to make this happen,” she said. “... I am standing on the shoulders of those who have come before me.”

She closed in saying, “I want to remind everyone that leadership is intrinsic from within. You do not have to be an elected official to be a leader. It is a value, and we all have the ability to lead.”

Marietta Daily Journal

