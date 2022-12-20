Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions

“It’s more than what you see,” shared Sarah, a 12 year old participant at The Youth Center. “I might be smiling and you might mistake me for a happy teenager, but deep inside I struggle with insecurities, hurt, and fear.” For the last 2 years, The Youth Center has been working with licensed clinician, Tara Farajian, and Cal State Long Beach on developing a program that can help teens like Sarah. Starting in January of 2023 the program View U is coming to Los Alamitos, California. The program is open to all 8th graders that need extra support in overcoming emotional obstacles. Students, in small groups, will participate in group therapy, learn how to find their voice, overcome challenges, and put into practice what they learn.

