Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions

oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply...
oc-breeze.com
Holiday shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at Friday Farmer’s Market for MADE by Millworks
Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band will be spreading holiday cheer at MADE by Millworks, a lovely gift boutique and art gallery in Long Beach that offers Arts, Crafts and Clothing made by local artisans and local artists. Bring the whole family along!. The lineup inclues R. Scott/Keys, Casey...
oc-breeze.com
A lucky number pays off for Scratchers player as seven winners take home $22 million total
The number ten proved to be lucky a million times over for one California Lottery Scratchers® player. Charina Fujita had just given birth on October 10 – the tenth day of the tenth month. She was, of course, a bit too busy to buy Scratchers tickets that day, but a few days later, she picked up a Power 10’s ticket given its connection to the number ten.
oc-breeze.com
Lane closure on southbound Coast Highway south of School/State Park in Laguna Beach
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is conducting an emergency project on southbound State Route 1 (Coast Highway). This work will require the closure of the right lane just south of School/State Park in Laguna Beach. The closure will begin Wednesday, January 4, and continue through Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
oc-breeze.com
Weekend closure for maintenance repairs
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. Due to the Christmas Holiday, there will be no scheduled closures from Friday, December 23 at 1 p.m. until 9 a.m., Tuesday, December 27. For more information and updates, you may contact the District...
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center celebrates topping out of $80m Innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the topping out, the marking of the placement of the last beam, of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new, $80 million, state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023 in Laguna Hills, will elevate the future of women’s healthcare with a focus on their healthcare needs through all stages of their lives.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE celebrate the passage of the Age Adjustment Act
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access to ABLE accounts by raising the age of disability onset limits for ABLE eligibility. First introduced by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), H.R. 1219 will amend the Internal Revenue Code to raise the age threshold from 26 to 46 for tax-favored ABLE accounts beginning January 1, 2026. Previously, only individuals with a qualifying disability prior to age 26 were eligible to open an ABLE account.
oc-breeze.com
Breakthrough program for 8th Graders at The Youth Center
“It’s more than what you see,” shared Sarah, a 12 year old participant at The Youth Center. “I might be smiling and you might mistake me for a happy teenager, but deep inside I struggle with insecurities, hurt, and fear.” For the last 2 years, The Youth Center has been working with licensed clinician, Tara Farajian, and Cal State Long Beach on developing a program that can help teens like Sarah. Starting in January of 2023 the program View U is coming to Los Alamitos, California. The program is open to all 8th graders that need extra support in overcoming emotional obstacles. Students, in small groups, will participate in group therapy, learn how to find their voice, overcome challenges, and put into practice what they learn.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma appoints Kasey O’Connor as first Executive Director of the California Hope, Opportunity, Perseverance, and Empowerment for Children Trust Account Program
State Treasurer Fiona Ma today announced her appointment of Kathryn “Kasey” O’Connor as the first executive director of the newly created California Hope, Opportunity, Perseverance, and Empowerment (HOPE) for Children Trust Account Program. The HOPE program is a pioneering plan aimed at closing the wealth gap for some of California’s most vulnerable residents, children who have lost their parents/legal guardians to COVID-19 and children that have been in the foster care system for 18 months or longer, while exploring potential expansion to all children born into low-income circumstances in the future.
oc-breeze.com
Cal OES reminds Californians about the state’s Gun Violence Restraining Order law
While it’s normally the happiest time of the year for many Californians, the holiday season can turn into a tragedy as firearm violence is more likely to occur than any other time of the year. As California continues to lead the way in protecting children and loved ones from...
oc-breeze.com
NOCCCD Board of Trustees presented with 2022 CAPED Community Recognition Award
The California Association for Postsecondary Education and Disability (CAPED) presented the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees with the Community Recognition Award at the CAPED President’s Dinner Reception, Awards, and Scholarships in Marina Del Rey, CA on October 24, 2022. A team of NOCCCD faculty and staff were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of the Board of Trustees.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County moves to “HIGH” COVID-19 Community Transmission Level based on CDC metrics
Orange County has been moved up to the HIGH COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced today. Combined with a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of flu season, the HCA reminds residents that it is critical to follow preventive measures, including remaining up to date with vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, to reduce the severity of disease and to help lessen the burden on hospitals.
oc-breeze.com
LBPD seeks public’s help in investigation of fatal traffic collision at PCH and Orange Avenue
Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white, four-door sedan, that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision on Nov. 21, 2022, which resulted in the death of a man. Follow-up investigation by...
oc-breeze.com
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
oc-breeze.com
Board of Supervisors votes to terminate Local Health Emergency related to RSV.
N response to the US Health and Human Services (HHS) notifications (on 12/2/22 and 12/15/22) to State Governors by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, that tools and resources have been added to the US COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) which expand capacity to respond to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other infectious diseases, the OC Board of Supervisors voted to terminate the Local Health Emergency related to RSV.
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom issues statement after court strikes down provision of gun safety law
Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge Benitez just confirmed it is also unconstitutional. The provision in California’s law that he struck down is a replica of what Texas did, and his explanation of why this part of SB 1327 unfairly blocks access to the courts applies equally to Texas’ SB 8. There is no longer any doubt that Texas’ cruel anti-abortion law should also be struck down,” said Governor Newsom.
oc-breeze.com
DMHC adopts Health Equity and Quality Measures for Health Plans
The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) has adopted standard health equity and quality measures for health plans with the goal of ensuring the equitable delivery of high-quality health care services for all enrollees. “With the adoption of these standard measures for health plans we are furthering our commitment...
oc-breeze.com
LBPD Homicide Detectives identify “John Doe” victim in 1978 cold case murder and seek public’s help in developing investigative leads
On June 3, 1978, the body of an unidentified male was found lying on the pavement of Division Street, east of Corona Avenue in Long Beach. The victim had succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene. LBPD Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the incident. The victim became known as “John Doe 1978” as a result of his identity being unattainable, however, he was believed to have been between 15 and 19 years old.
