ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO