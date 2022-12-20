Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Community members unite to help deliver gifts from the Arctic League
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people lined up hours before the Arctic League opened to help deliver gifts for children living in Chemung County. Dozens of Arctic League members and several police officers from the Elmira Police Department helped keep the drive-thru process organized and smooth. "When I got...
NewsChannel 36
Festive Friday: Santa visits Elmira house to celebrate Christmas
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – On German St. in Elmira’s eastside, a house stands illuminated in the darkness of Winter nights, with cries of Merry Christmas echoing from a man, clad in red, sitting on his porch amid a plethora of holiday lights. Jack Morrow, who's lived in this...
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Ogden NICU receives generous donation from a local business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Newborn babies receiving critical care at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira received a generous donation Thursday morning, thanks to a local business. The Williams Auto Group donated tens of thousands of dollars to help babies receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit. "So...
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Bee Hive Antiques, Home Decor & Gifts
PENN YAN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting Bee Hive Antiques, Home Decor and Gifts in downtown Penn Yan. Owned by Lance Robinson and his husband Kevin, Bee Hive antiques focuses on primitive style antiques and home decor, as well as locally-sourced home goods and personal care items.
NewsChannel 36
Prevention Tips for Frozen Pipes
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- As temperatures plummet into the single digits, it's important to know how to prevent your pipes from freezing. Local experts have a few ways to help prevent what could be an costly ordeal. "There are many different ways of doing it. Like putting a small space...
NewsChannel 36
Tree Falls on to Canal Street in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Severe weather continues to impact the Twin Tiers as a tree fell into a roadway in Big Flats Friday afternoon. The tree fell onto Canal Street in the town and blocked the entire street. Crews worked to clear the tree out of the roadway. A...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Lifts Travel Advisory
UPDATE 12/24: Steuben County has lifted the travel advisory, effective 11AM on Saturday, December 24th. However, people are still advised to use extreme caution when traveling, due to high winds and blowing snow. County officials say utility crews are working to restore areas without power, but the weather is hampering...
NewsChannel 36
Road Safety Tips During a Winter Storm
TWIN TIERS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People in the Twin Tiers are experiencing the effects of the nationwide, winter storm with high winds, reduced visibility, and frigid temperatures. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom wants people to be weather aware on the roads over the holiday weekend. “What we always encourage is...to...
NewsChannel 36
NYCBL releases 2023 league schedule, Horseheads to host Hornell in season opener
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) will begin a brand new season this summer with the Horseheads Hitmen and Hornell Steamers set to take the field. The NYCBL released the 2023 league schedule on Friday. Hoseheads and Hornell will go head-to-head on opening day in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
NewsChannel 36
IPD arrest 5 people after fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police have arrested five people after a series of alleged forgeries and check frauds. Police say the group of five allegedly stole over $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks. Police arrested Tyrie K. Gray, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, on...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
NewsChannel 36
Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic basketball tournament set to return after two-year absence
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - After being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, the Josh Palmer Fund high school basketball tournament is set to return next week. There will be a lot of competition at Elmira High School and Ernie Davis Academy, and it's all for a great cause.
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
cortlandvoice.com
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
Two probation violators sentenced to state prison
Today in Broome County Court, two individuals were sentenced to state prison for violating their probations.
