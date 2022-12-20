Read full article on original website
Related
15 ChromeOS tips and tricks for your new Chromebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromebooks make wonderful computers for many people due to their relatively low price tags and ease of use. Our favorite Chromebooks add other great features to the Chromebook experience, such as a touchscreen, included stylus, or a fingerprint sensor. ChromeOS, the operating system on Chromebooks, has many fun and useful features that make for a great user experience. Here are our favorite ChromeOS features that every Chromebook user should know.
Google Pixel 8 leak shows it may get a new primary camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Photography has always been the Pixel phones’ strongest suite. Google pioneered machine learning augmented cameras that do a lot of the heavy lifting during post processing, and that is no less true for the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, which offer a number of incredible camera features. It looks like the company isn’t ready to slow down anytime soon, as next year’s Pixel 8 might come with staggered HDR support—which would mean a new primary camera, too.
Google Photos can help spruce up your holiday season collages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During the holiday season, a lot of us like to look back at the year we spent jamming to our favorite Spotify tracks and YouTube Music playlists from the year. But photos also play a key role in helping us take a trip down the memory lane. This year, Google has a few new festive-themed options to jazz up your photo collages before you share them around with your loved ones.
Google’s mobile weather forecast got its first redesign in 7 years
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a prominent way to check the weather on its Pixel phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A small widget shows the current weather on the home screen and lock screen, and when you tap it, you get a detailed forecast complete with a cute weather frog mascot.
How to switch from Android to iPhone quickly with Google services
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Switching to an iPhone after years of using an Android phone is no easy task. You're not just switching to a new phone but a new ecosystem. It's a big switch, and few people aren't going to quit Google cold turkey for iCloud. Given your familiarity with an Android device and, more importantly, with Google services, you might be wondering if there's a way to soak up all the goodness of an iPhone without letting go of the comforts of Android.
Oppo promises to beat Google Pixels in the update department
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In late November, OnePlus announced its new software policy, promising four OS updates and five years of security patches for its upcoming devices. Given that OnePlus is now just a sub-brand of Oppo and both companies share their software resources, it was only a matter of time before the latter also announced its new software update policy. Like OnePlus, Oppo is also promising four major ColorOS updates along with five years of security patches for its "selected flagship models" starting in 2023.
How to use FaceTime on your Android or PC
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.
Spotify is catching up to Android 13’s redesigned media player
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android's media player got yet another facelift with Android 13, and it continues to gain new capabilities. The changes will only appear when developers explicitly add support for it in their apps, though. While Google’s own YouTube and YouTube Music were among the first to embrace the new layout, popular music streaming services like Spotify have remained behind the curve until now. But things are changing for Spotify as its Android app is now rolling out support for Android 13’s media player to everyone.
The 14 best Google TV apps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The lines between streaming and traditional media have become increasingly blurred, and the Google TV streaming platform demonstrates that. This service combines all your streaming needs onto one screen for an experience similar to channel surfing. All you need is a Chromecast or a compatible smart TV. You can even turn your Android device into a remote!
Google’s new settings page looks a lot more like Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Google launched Material Design 3 and Material You alongside Android 12, the company was quick to add the new design language to many of its apps. A big outlier certainly is the Google app, which still doesn’t look like a native part of the new Android theme, coming without tinted backgrounds and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. The company is slowly changing this and is preparing to launch a drastically redesigned app. In the meantime, a new settings page has been added for a few users that already adheres to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.
This $484 Google Pixel 7 is the 'Treat Yo Self' present that you deserve
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 7 isn't a significant departure from the Pixel 6, but it didn't need to be. The improved cameras, next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and other refinements make it well worth the upgrade — especially at this price.
YouTube is thinking about toning down the red in its latest UI test
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The color red is a huge part of YouTube’s brand identity. The video-sharing platform is constantly adding new features and changing its UI across platforms, but Google’s developers often leave the red elements untouched. Hot on the heels of a recent major UI overhaul, YouTube appears to be testing color variations for the video progress bar on its Android app, going for a desaturated look.
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 computers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Microsoft first revealed Windows 11, it was initially missing a much-anticipated feature — support for running Android apps that worked just like native software, without explicitly having to launch something in an emulator. After extensive testing that ran for more than a year, the stable Windows Subsystem for Android, based on Android 12, arrived earlier this fall. Just like all your favorite phones, WSA is getting its own Android 13 update, available for testing now in the beta channel.
Creating photo books with Google Photos: 6 tips to make your albums shine
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We live in a spectacular time. We can capture any moment with an inexpensive Google Pixel 7 Pro and share it with the world. Although smartphones may not be as versatile as a DSLR or mirrorless camera, a flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs less than a single camera lens.
Google Wallet lets you add digital IDs in beta, if you're lucky
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the modern smartphone market, convenience is the name of the game. Our handheld devices now allow contactless payments, switchable reverse wireless charging, and wireless file transfers over NFC. iPhones go a step further, allowing you to add a digital copy of government-issued ID cards to your phone, but Google is catching up with its own implementation that is currently in beta, and this beta gives us a good look at how the whole thing could work.
Apple TV might finally be coming to Android, just in time for you to binge Severance
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.
How to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube Premium offers many features and is great for people whose primary platform for consuming content is YouTube. However, if you're already subscribed to YouTube Premium and want to cancel it due to the recent hike in prices or because you found a better streaming service, this guide shows you how to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription on the web on Windows, the best Chromebooks, Android, and iOS.
TapTap.io explained: How to install and navigate the Play Store alternative
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TapTap.io has been on the rise over the last few years, holding exclusives to non-Western (developed) games like Torchlight: Infinite during alpha testing and now Valorant Mobile, which is nowhere to be seen on the Google Play Store. It doesn't mean these games won't eventually come to the Play Store, but at the same time, we shouldn't have to wait six months down the line to pre-register for these listings. But not only does TapTap give early pre-registration perks, but you also get access to many games that the Google Play Store has and a community section for every game's page. TapTap is a great alternative to the Google Play Store for your gaming needs.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
WhatsApp now lets you undelete your accidentally deleted messages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp took its time, but in 2017, it finally got around to adding the ability to revoke sent messages for everyone. Besides deleting a message for everyone, WhatsApp also provides an option to delete a message just for yourself. If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, you must have gotten into a situation where you accidentally pressed the Delete for me button instead of the Delete for everyone option. In a better-late-than-never move, WhatsApp is introducing an Accidental Delete feature that lets you undo delete a message you accidentally revoked just for yourself.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0