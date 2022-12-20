Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
KRQE News 13
A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
The most common complaints filed to your local government
(STACKER) – Government accountability isn’t always flashy or grand. Most of the time, it looks like municipal employees fixing a pothole reported by a concerned citizen or a stop sign someone noticed was damaged in a storm. These are small tasks with significant residual impacts. SeeClickFix was among the first communication software companies to build […]
krwg.org
Santa Fe conflicted over gun ban in some city buildings
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Santa Fe are divided over the mayor’s proposal to ban guns in some city buildings. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that at least two councilors at a meeting earlier this month questioned whether Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution is even enforceable. Webber is calling for signs prohibiting firearms at locations like City Hall. Anyone caught with a gun on these properties would face a felony. A similar ban in Bernalillo County was found not legal by the state attorney general. But supporters say this resolution would allow deadly weapons be banned on a property used for sanctioned activities. The proposal, is up for a vote next month.
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque’s policy on the use of less-lethal force. Chief Harold Medina made the announcement Thursday. He said his department has been working...
Albuquerque police: Pedestrian dead after crash
The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.
KRQE News 13
2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
KOAT 7
Fraternal Order of Police reports increase in violence against officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — August 19, 2021, is a day Mario Verbeck will never forget because a good Samaritan saved his life. “I'm very thankful for Johnny. You know, I believe that if he didn't get me, I would have bled out there,” Verbeck said. Verbeck was shot and...
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
BernCo approves plan for $19M trail in South Valley
Project managers said it is a way to highlight the beauty of the South Valley.
APD: One person found dead in hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 14-20
Eric A. Archuleta, 35, of Espanola was arrested December 14 on a Magistrate Court warrant. April M. Rivera, 37, of Los Alamos was arrested on an arrest order. Jonah Zion Boudreau, 22, of Chimayo was arrested December 18 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos...
Comments / 1