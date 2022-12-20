SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in Santa Fe are divided over the mayor’s proposal to ban guns in some city buildings. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that at least two councilors at a meeting earlier this month questioned whether Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution is even enforceable. Webber is calling for signs prohibiting firearms at locations like City Hall. Anyone caught with a gun on these properties would face a felony. A similar ban in Bernalillo County was found not legal by the state attorney general. But supporters say this resolution would allow deadly weapons be banned on a property used for sanctioned activities. The proposal, is up for a vote next month.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO