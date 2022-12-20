ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampico, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street between Latham and Gleasman roads in Winnebago County is closed due to a serious traffic incident. Winnebago County deputies say no one is seriously injured, but the accident has first responders detouring traffic while cleanup is underway. More than 9 cars slammed into...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash

UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
starvedrock.media

Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate

This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
OTTAWA, IL
Susan DeVilder

Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now

Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.
KEWANEE, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay

SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
SPRING BAY, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
GENESEO, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroyed Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
KWQC

Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning

(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
LE CLAIRE, IA
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie Fugitive Arrested

Some Information provided by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Jake Verkruysse, of Erie, who violated his terms of release on charges stemming from a break-in, was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police on Tuesday after three days of freedom.
LEE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
WQAD

Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm

MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow. The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt

KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL

