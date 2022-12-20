ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

ridgeviewnews.com

Christmas Eve Forecast from the National Weather Service

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV 609 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Southeast Pocahontas-Northwest Randolph- 609 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Warning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
OHIO STATE
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WLOX

Four nights of pipe-bursting cold expected; some below freezing for 24-36 consecutive hours

Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon

Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
washingtoncounty.news

Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

How to keep pets, livestock safe in cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Freezing temperatures are in the forecast, making warmth and safety a priority for Mississippians. Cold weather can pose serious threats to human health, as well as animal health. Both pets and livestock can be at risk. Leaders with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) shared the following tips to help keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAFB

Cold weather tips for your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
BATON ROUGE, LA

