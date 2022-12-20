Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve Forecast from the National Weather Service
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV 609 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Southeast Pocahontas-Northwest Randolph- 609 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Warning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases. Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area. Below are links to outage maps...
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Four nights of pipe-bursting cold expected; some below freezing for 24-36 consecutive hours
Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before Christmas weekend weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Temperatures are already dropping... and they’re going to keep dropping as we head into an icy Christmas weekend. As of Thursday morning, you have a short window to prepare for the harsh weather ahead; make sure you’re covering plants, checking your car and taking other proper precautions.
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
Winter winds left thousands of metro residents without power as temperatures dropped
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Thousands of Mississippians were without power Thursday night into Friday due to high winds frim the winter weather. According to Entergy Mississippi, the outages are scattered. Entergy personnel said they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service but there could...
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon
Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
How to keep pets, livestock safe in cold weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Freezing temperatures are in the forecast, making warmth and safety a priority for Mississippians. Cold weather can pose serious threats to human health, as well as animal health. Both pets and livestock can be at risk. Leaders with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) shared the following tips to help keep […]
Cold weather tips for your home
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
