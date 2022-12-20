ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

12NewsNow

One man injured in Mauriceville house fire

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
KFDM-TV

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
KTRE

Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
kjas.com

Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
kjas.com

The last minute rush for Christmas fixings

Local residents hit the stores on Saturday to purchase items for Christmas Dinner. Many also bought last minute gifts and wrappings. Unfortunately, there were also many others on Saturday that were busy buying pipe, couplers and other plumbing supplies. Temperatures on Saturday went above freezing, causing many pipes and plumbing to break.
12NewsNow

City of Beaumont creates new standalone EMS Department to better serve area residents, accepting applications immediately

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont created a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that they hope will better serve area residents. The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety and the health and welfare of the community, according to a City of Beaumont release.
12NewsNow

Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck

VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
