Read full article on original website
Related
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
12newsnow.com
The City of Beaumont joins forces with nonprofit organizations, to keep the people warm
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and local organizations, like the Salvation Army, have stepped up to help serve the underserved, as the severely cold temperatures set in. Councilman Randy Feldschau says that the collaborative efforts from the city and shelters are helping keep those in need, warm.
One man injured in Mauriceville house fire
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
KFDM-TV
Dec. 21, 2022 Pay it Forward: Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community
Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community in Orange, to students and to co-workers. She's our Pay it Forward recipient because of the good deeds she doesn't hesitate to do. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
KFDM-TV
Homeless shelter Henry's Place in Beaumont extends hours due to freezing temperatures
In response to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend, Some Other Place will be extending its hours at Henry’s Place, the homeless day center located at 1107 McFaddin Avenue. Henry’s Place will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some Other Place...
Newton Santa Clause battling cancer spreads Christmas joy at Kirbyville nursing home
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause is making his way through town!. With it just being days before Christmas, residents at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville got to enjoy some time the big man himself. Santa, who is also known as Newton Firefighter Shancey Bowman, brought all the comforts of...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
KFDM-TV
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
Orange County community set to gather in remembrance of two Vidor teenagers killed in Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Members of the Orange County community are set to gather to hold a prayer service for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. (Editor's Note: The above video is from a December 19 newscast regarding Vidor ISD's statement about the deadly crash.)
KTRE
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
kjas.com
The last minute rush for Christmas fixings
Local residents hit the stores on Saturday to purchase items for Christmas Dinner. Many also bought last minute gifts and wrappings. Unfortunately, there were also many others on Saturday that were busy buying pipe, couplers and other plumbing supplies. Temperatures on Saturday went above freezing, causing many pipes and plumbing to break.
City of Beaumont creates new standalone EMS Department to better serve area residents, accepting applications immediately
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont created a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that they hope will better serve area residents. The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety and the health and welfare of the community, according to a City of Beaumont release.
Beaumont Animal Care facility seeks help in keeping animals warm during the arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — As the arctic blast works its way through southeast Texas, Beaumont Animal Care is seeking help. The facility is pleading with the community to lend a helping hand, or in this case a warm home. BAC is currently at capacity with over 90 dogs in cages...
Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0