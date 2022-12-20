Judge allows Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit to move forward on 4 of 5 claims

Read full article on original website
Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor
Donald Trump on Monday declared the Arizona midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed Governor of Arizona.” Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign was centered around bolstering unfounded claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV anchor has lived up to her commitment to only accept election results if she won. Lake, who lost her bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, has refused to acknowledge the election results, instead filing a lawsuit requesting public records from Maricopa County that would detail which voters experienced issues casting their...
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results
Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!” Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race. Earlier this...
Fact check: Herschel Walker's changing vote count was due to human error, not election fraud
Temporarily fluctuating numbers on Fox News on Dec. 6 were caused by human error, according to an AP spokesperson. It was not proof of election fraud.
Kari Lake Insists Her Failed Lawsuit 'Proves' Election Fraud
Judge Peter Thompson ruled against the Trump-backed Republican on Saturday, saying her lawyers had not shown "clear and convincing" evidence.
Kari Lake Election Trial Marred With Embarrassing Mishaps
On Monday, a judge in Arizona dismissed eight of Lake's 10 claims following the state's gubernatorial election, allowing two claims to head to court.
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Judge forces GOP officials in Arizona's Cochise County to certify midterm results, ending a high-stakes confrontation
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law
In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
Ex-cybersecurity chief told Jan. 6 panel that Trump, GOP officials ‘lied’ about 2020 election being ‘stolen’
Former President Donald Trump’s top cybersecurity official testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that he believes the former president and Republican officials lied to the public about the 2020 election being “stolen,” a transcript of his testimony released on Thursday shows. Chris Krebs, who was fired by the now 76-year-old former president in a November 2020 tweet, led the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency during the Trump administration and had called the 2020 presidential election the “the most secure in American history” shortly after the Nov. 3, 2020, contest. When asked by Jan. 6 committee...
"Unprecedented": Judge rips Trump lawyers over "frivolous" lawsuit in brutal footnote
A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to block the New York attorney general's office from placing the Trump business empire under court supervision. U.S. District Court Donald Middlebrooks ruled that the attorney general's office "raises four reasons – all of which are likely...
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake's election challenge claims can go to trial
Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election case is heading to trial after her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, attempted to have it thrown out.
MSNBC
House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation
It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
Republicans know they have a problem with relying on Election Day voting
In the wake of a poor midterm election performance that culminated Tuesday night with a loss in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, Republicans are acknowledging the perils of relying on Election Day voting. Former President Donald Trump has disparaged early voting and voting by mail, even as he cast...
Column: Trump may be guilty of insurrection, but it's a tough charge to prove, prosecutors say
Trump faces a serious risk of criminal charges in the coming year, but maybe not the more ambitious ones that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack suggested.
Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023
"Lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC.
Right-Wingers Attack Mike Lindell After New DeSantis Conspiracy Theory
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has enjoyed the loyal support of MAGA world and conservative circles over the past two years as he’s pushed to overturn the 2020 election results.But, in recent days, conservative pundits have begun turning on the pillow maven over a new conspiracy theory that involves auditing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 victory in Florida.Specifically, right-wing blowback against Lindell began emerging after he announced his plans to audit DeSantis’ victory in Miami-Dade County.“I don’t believe it,” Lindell said on his Frank Speech website Tuesday evening regarding DeSantis’ ten-plus point triumph. “So it’s just going to show everybody— just...
