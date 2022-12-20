The future of Fishers looks bright on many fronts, as multiple developments and exciting projects are poised to shape the city’s landscape for the years and decades to come. Fishers continues to be an attractive destination for multi-million dollar investments in several industries, including hospitality, while continuing to incorporate a vibrant arts scene. Thanks to the strong leadership in Fishers, these developments continue to move forward in an expeditious way.

FISHERS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO