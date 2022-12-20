Read full article on original website
townepost.com
The Zionsville chapter of National Charity League
NEW ZIONSVILLE CHAPTER OF NATIONAL CHARITY LEAGUE HAS FORMED. The Zionsville chapter of National Charity League, a nation-wide mother-daughter service organization, officially formed this fall with over 100 members of the Zionsville community. In addition to participating in national philanthropic initiatives with The Red Cross, Operation Gratitude and The Alzheimer’s...
townepost.com
Two FHS Seniors Receive Aviation Scholarship Awards
Two local high school students were recently awarded Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Ray Aviation Scholarship awards, which contribute to the training expenses for students’ private pilot licenses and further their young careers in aviation. Hunter Hollowell and Sierra Combs, both seniors at Fishers High School (FHS), grew up in...
townepost.com
The Latest News in Fishers With LarryInFishers.com
The Latest News in Fishers With LarryInFishers.com. I moved to Fishers in 1991, a town with a population of about 10,000 people. More than 30 years later, Fishers is a city of roughly 100,000 people. That has provided me with a front-row seat to the massive growth of our local community.
townepost.com
The Future of Fishers
The future of Fishers looks bright on many fronts, as multiple developments and exciting projects are poised to shape the city’s landscape for the years and decades to come. Fishers continues to be an attractive destination for multi-million dollar investments in several industries, including hospitality, while continuing to incorporate a vibrant arts scene. Thanks to the strong leadership in Fishers, these developments continue to move forward in an expeditious way.
townepost.com
Keep Moving
Hendricks County Woman Linda McElhiney Named 2023 Indy Mini-Marathon Ambassador. Linda McElhiney was never heavy as a kid or young adult. It wasn’t until she began taking fertility drugs when she was 30 that the pounds started to creep on. Then, after giving birth to her son, Steven, the weight didn’t come off. She remained between 220 and 240 pounds until her mother got sick in 2011.
townepost.com
Top 10 Stories 2022: Central Indiana
As we draw closer to 2023, we like to take a look back on our top 10 stories of 2022 for our local Indianapolis-area magazines: Geist, Fishers, Carmel, Boone County, Noblesville, Westfield, North Indy, Center Grove, Kokomo, Tipton, Avon, Plainfield and Brownsburg. Check out our Top 10 list for this year according to our Google Analytics!
townepost.com
Packing a Punch
R.A.D. Self-Defense Classes Arm Females With Techniques and Confidence. Navigating the world is different for females when it comes to safety and security. They learn at a young age to be cognizant of. surroundings, travel in pairs or groups, and be ready to defend themselves should the worst occur. Thankfully,...
