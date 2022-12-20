Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
KJCT8
KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS
Wyoming's population is small, and its Jewish population even smaller. Here's how their close-knit communities celebrate the holidays. A recent sampling of lab-grown meatballs said they were "savory and full of flavor, albeit a bit smaller than your average meatball." Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season. Updated: 13...
KJCT8
Warm Christmas ahead along with warmer temperatures to follow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.
KJCT8
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
9News
Lawsuit: Nurse at St. Mary's recorded assault
This week we learned a class action lawsuit has been filed against St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Whitney Traylor talks more about the case.
KJCT8
Local organization to serve over 300 Christmas Eve dinners to homebound seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the nine years, community resource organization Hilltop has provided holiday dinners to homebound seniors. This year will be no different as hilltop prepares to bring 375 Christmas Eve dinners to seniors who are stuck at home. Hilltop says that it’s providing the meals in...
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Nurse accused of photographing unconscious patients
A class action lawsuit against a western slope nurse and health care system has been filed after a criminal investigation.In November, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested after investigators found lewd images on his phone. Attorneys from Denver civil rights law firm Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC filed the class action lawsuit because of the mountain of evidence uncovered in the criminal investigation and believe there are significantly more victims. The law firm says 4 terabytes of data have allegedly been discovered connected to Lambro's alleged assaults."Four terabytes of data amounts to approximately 700,000 cellphone photos or 65,000 hours of cellphone videos," the...
KJCT8
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
Comments / 0